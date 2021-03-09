Nebraska volleyball team has turned up the heat at middle blocker position

One of the offseason projects for the Nebraska volleyball team was to get more offensive production out of the middle blocker position. So far, that’s happened.
Nebraska’s starter middle blockers, Lauren Stivrins and Kayla Caffey, are combining to average 5.5 kills per set. That’s up from last year when Callie Schwarzenbach and Stivrins combined to averaged 3.84 kills per set — a difference that can help decide some close sets.
When Stivrins and Caffey get set, they’re two of the best in that nation at putting a ball away for a kill.
Stivrins ranks No. 1 in the Big Ten in hitting percentage at .475, and Caffey is fifth (.411).
Nebraska coach John Cook is pleased with how the middles have hit so far this season.
“We made a big emphasis on it, and they’re putting up good numbers and getting a lot of attempts, which is great,” Cook said. “It makes us harder to defend. Our outsides should probably be better because of that. We got to make sure we’re fixing that and getting more production from our outside hitters.”
Why was the middle blocker spot a big emphasis?
“In the big matches last year we didn’t set much middle, and we didn’t have much of a threat,” Cook said. “We know to beat good teams you got to have a balanced attack and your middles have got to create stress.”
Cook says Nebraska setter Nicklin Hames has gone a good job of setting the middle blockers.
“It’s easy to set the middle on a perfect pass, but good setters can set the middles from a lot of different areas,” Cook said. “But they have to be able to put up a hittable ball because there is less room for error. So they have to be able to put up a ball that the hitters can hit and move and hit around the block. That’s where (Hames) has improved. She’s much more consistent putting up balls that they can do something with.
No. 4 Nebraska (9-1) plays No. 11 Ohio State this weekend. The Buckeyes are the surprise team of the Big Ten with a 12-0 record, including two wins against Penn State.
“12-0 in the Big Ten is going to get a lot of people’s attention,” Cook said. “They’ve got a new coach (Jen Flynn Oldenburg) who has done a great job with them. They return all of their players and they added a great freshman (right-side hitter Emily Londot). They’re loaded and got firepower and a setter that’s very active, so we got to deal with that.
“You got to remember they beat Wisconsin at the end of last year, so this is not a fluke team or a Cinderella team. It’s a team that’s older and they’ve got good players and they’ve got a coach that’s helping them play really well.”
