Nebraska volleyball team has turned up the heat at middle blocker position

Cook says Nebraska setter Nicklin Hames has gone a good job of setting the middle blockers.

“It’s easy to set the middle on a perfect pass, but good setters can set the middles from a lot of different areas,” Cook said. “But they have to be able to put up a hittable ball because there is less room for error. So they have to be able to put up a ball that the hitters can hit and move and hit around the block. That’s where (Hames) has improved. She’s much more consistent putting up balls that they can do something with.

No. 4 Nebraska (9-1) plays No. 11 Ohio State this weekend. The Buckeyes are the surprise team of the Big Ten with a 12-0 record, including two wins against Penn State.

“12-0 in the Big Ten is going to get a lot of people’s attention,” Cook said. “They’ve got a new coach (Jen Flynn Oldenburg) who has done a great job with them. They return all of their players and they added a great freshman (right-side hitter Emily Londot). They’re loaded and got firepower and a setter that’s very active, so we got to deal with that.