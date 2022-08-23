 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nebraska volleyball team announces captains

Red-White Scrimmage, 8.20

Nebraska's Madi Kubik (10) serves during the Red-White Scrimmage at the Devaney Sports Center on Saturday.

 NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star

The Nebraska volleyball program announced on Tuesday that seniors Madi Kubik and Kenzie Knuckles and sophomore Lexi Rodriguez will serve as team captains this season.

Knuckles was also a captain last season, while Kubik and Rodriguez will each serve in the role for the first time.

Each of the players were key to the Huskers having one of the best defenses in the nation last season. This summer Rodriguez was a captain with the United States junior national volleyball team.

The top-ranked Huskers open the season on Friday.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

Husker volleyball/women's basketball reporter

Brent Wagner has worked at the Journal Star for 19 years, including 11 years covering the Nebraska volleyball program. His other beats include Nebraska women’s basketball, high school cross country and high school soccer.

