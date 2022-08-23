Nebraska volleyball team announces captains

The Nebraska volleyball program announced on Tuesday that seniors Madi Kubik and Kenzie Knuckles and sophomore Lexi Rodriguez will serve as team captains this season.
Knuckles was also a captain last season, while Kubik and Rodriguez will each serve in the role for the first time.
Each of the players were key to the Huskers having one of the best defenses in the nation last season. This summer Rodriguez was a captain with the United States junior national volleyball team.
The top-ranked Huskers open the season on Friday.
Photos: Nebraska volleyball ushers in season with annual Red-White Scrimmage
Nebraska's Bekka Allick (5) hits the ball past Maggie Mendelson (44) during the Red-White Scrimmage Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
Nebraska's Kennedi Orr (9) hits the ball during the Red-White Scrimmage Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
Nebraska's Whitney Lauenstein (13) hits a ball past Kenzie Knuckles (2) and Maggie Mendelson (44) during the Red-White Scrimmage Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
Nebraska's Nicklin Hames (1) dives for a ball during the Red-White Scrimmage Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
Nebraska's Kaitlyn Hord (23) hits the ball past a defender during the Red-White Scrimmage Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
Nebraska's Maggie Mendelson (44) hits the ball over the net as Bekka Allick (5) and Madi Kubik (10) attempt a block during the Red-White Scrimmage Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
Nebraska's Red team celebrates after scoring during the Red-White Scrimmage Saturday at Devaney Sports Center.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
Nebraska's Red team reacts after scoring a point during the Red-White Scrimmage Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
Nebraska's Maisie Boesinger (7) is introduced during the Red-White Scrimmage Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
Nebraska's Kaitlyn Hord (from left), Kennedi Orr (9) and Nicklin Hames high-five after a timeout during the Red-White Scrimmage Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
Nebraska's Nicklin Hames (1) reacts after serving a ball into the net during the Red-White Scrimmage Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
Nebraska's White team celebrates after scoring a point during the Red-White Scrimmage Saturday at Devaney Sports Center.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
Nebraska's Kennedi Orr (9) sets the ball during the Red-White Scrimmage Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
Nebraska's Bekka Allick (5) and Madi Kubik (10) attempt a block on Maggie Mendelson (44) during the Red-White Scrimmage Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
Nebraska's Red Team reacts after scoring a point during the Red-White Scrimmage Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
Nebraska's Lindsay Krause (22) hits the ball over Maggie Mendelson (44) during the Red-White Scrimmage Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
Nebraska's Lindsay Krause waves to a fan during the Red-White Scrimmage Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
Bekka Allick (5) attempts a block on Madi Kubik (10) during the Red-White Scrimmage Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
Nebraska's Maisie Boesinger (7) waits for a serve during the Red-White Scrimmage Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
Nebraska's Red team reacts after scoring a point during the Red-White Scrimmage Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
Nebraska's Kennedi Orr claps during the Red-White Scrimmage Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
Nebraska assistant coach and recruiting coordinator Jaylen Reyes (middle) and Bekka Allick (5) react during the Red-White Scrimmage Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
Nebraska head coach John Cook reacts from the bench during the Red-White Scrimmage Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
Nebraska head coach John Cook watches on during the Red-White Scrimmage Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
Lindsay Krause (22) dives for a ball during the Red-White Scrimmage Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
Nebraska's Madi Kubik (10) serves during the Red-White Scrimmage at the Devaney Sports Center on Saturday.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
Nebraska's Red team reacts after dropping a point during the Red-White Scrimmage Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
