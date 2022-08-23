Nebraska volleyball team announces captains

The Nebraska volleyball program announced on Tuesday that seniors Madi Kubik and Kenzie Knuckles and sophomore Lexi Rodriguez will serve as team captains this season.

Knuckles was also a captain last season, while Kubik and Rodriguez will each serve in the role for the first time.

Each of the players were key to the Huskers having one of the best defenses in the nation last season. This summer Rodriguez was a captain with the United States junior national volleyball team.