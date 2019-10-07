The Nebraska volleyball team dropped three spots to No. 5 in the American Volleyball Coaches Association poll released on Monday.
That comes after the Huskers’ three-set loss against then-No. 13 Wisconsin last week. Wisconsin beat two top-five teams last week, Penn State and Nebraska, and jumped six spots to No. 7.
This week, Nebraska hosts Michigan State (11-3, 2-2 Big Ten) on Friday, and Michigan (11-3, 4-0) on Sunday.
Nebraska is still the highest ranked Big Ten team in the AVCA poll. The other Big Ten teams in the top-10 are Minnesota (sixth), Wisconsin and Penn State (eighth).
Top-ranked Baylor is still undefeated. Creighton (11-3) is No. 13.