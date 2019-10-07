{{featured_button_text}}
Nebraska volleyball vs. Wisconsin, 10.5

Nebraska’s Jazz Sweet (left) and Callie Schwarzenbach (25) block a hit from Wisconsin's Grace Loberg on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.

 EMILY HANEY, Journal Star

The Nebraska volleyball team dropped three spots to No. 5 in the American Volleyball Coaches Association poll released on Monday.

That comes after the Huskers’ three-set loss against then-No. 13 Wisconsin last week. Wisconsin beat two top-five teams last week, Penn State and Nebraska, and jumped six spots to No. 7.

This week, Nebraska hosts Michigan State (11-3, 2-2 Big Ten) on Friday, and Michigan (11-3, 4-0) on Sunday.

Nebraska is still the highest ranked Big Ten team in the AVCA poll. The other Big Ten teams in the top-10 are Minnesota (sixth), Wisconsin and Penn State (eighth).

Top-ranked Baylor is still undefeated. Creighton (11-3) is No. 13.

Sports reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

