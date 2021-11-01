Nebraska volleyball stays in top 10 of rankings despite winless week

Despite losing both matches last week the Nebraska volleyball team only dropped a few spots in the new rankings.

The Huskers dropped three spots to No. 9 in the AVCA poll on Monday.

Last week Nebraska lost matches against two top-15 teams — Wisconsin and Minnesota.

This week Nebraska plays No. 25 Illinois on Thursday, and No. 7 Ohio State on Saturday.

After a 0-2 week Nebraska still came out of the week in a tie for first place in the Big Ten with Wisconsin with a 10-2 league record. Wisconsin dropped its second Big Ten match on Sunday against Purdue.

Top-ranked Texas (17-0) and No. 2 Louisville (21-0) remained undefeated.

Illinois moving into the rankings this week after its win against Penn State means there are seven ranked Big Ten teams — No. 4 Wisconsin, No. 7 Ohio State, No. 8 Purdue, No. 9 Nebraska, No. 11 Minnesota, No. 15 Penn State and No. 25 Illinois.

Creighton (22-3) is 24th.

— Brent C. Wagner

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.