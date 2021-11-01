 Skip to main content
Nebraska volleyball stays in top 10 of rankings despite winless week
Nebraska volleyball stays in top 10 of rankings despite winless week

Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 10.27

Nebraska’s Madi Kubik (10) attempts a kill against Wisconsin in the first set on Oct. 27 at the Devaney Sports Center.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

Despite losing both matches last week the Nebraska volleyball team only dropped a few spots in the new rankings.

The Huskers dropped three spots to No. 9 in the AVCA poll on Monday.

Last week Nebraska lost matches against two top-15 teams — Wisconsin and Minnesota.

This week Nebraska plays No. 25 Illinois on Thursday, and No. 7 Ohio State on Saturday.

After a 0-2 week Nebraska still came out of the week in a tie for first place in the Big Ten with Wisconsin with a 10-2 league record. Wisconsin dropped its second Big Ten match on Sunday against Purdue.

Top-ranked Texas (17-0) and No. 2 Louisville (21-0) remained undefeated.

Illinois moving into the rankings this week after its win against Penn State means there are seven ranked Big Ten teams — No. 4 Wisconsin, No. 7 Ohio State, No. 8 Purdue, No. 9 Nebraska, No. 11 Minnesota, No. 15 Penn State and No. 25 Illinois.

Creighton (22-3) is 24th.

— Brent C. Wagner

Two-Minute Drill: Scott Frost says Adrian Martinez is healthy going into Purdue game

Husker volleyball/women's basketball reporter

