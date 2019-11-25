For the third consecutive week the Nebraska volleyball team is ranked No. 6 in the American Volleyball Coaches Association weekly poll.
Nebraska (23-4) had a 1-1 record last week. The Huskers beat then-No. 7 Minnesota, but lost against No. 5 Wisconsin.
Baylor moved back to No. 1 in the poll after beating previous No. 1 Texas last week. Texas dropped to fourth.
The top five teams in the poll are: Baylor, Pittsburgh, Stanford, Texas and Wisconsin.
You have free articles remaining.
Creighton (24-4) is No. 10.
This is the final week of the regular season, and Nebraska plays Maryland on Friday and Ohio State on Saturday.
On Sunday the bracket for the NCAA Tournament will be announced.
Check back for updates to this story.