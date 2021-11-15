Nebraska volleyball stays at No. 11 in the rankings ahead of two home matches this week

After two wins last week the Nebraska volleyball stayed at No. 11 in the AVCA rankings on Monday.

Nebraska beat Maryland on Friday, and won in four sets at Indiana on Sunday.

The Huskers (19-6) are still a contender to win the Big Ten title. With four matches to go in the Big Ten season Wisconsin and Nebraska are tied for first place in the league at 13-3. The Huskers and Badgers will play next week.

Nebraska hosts No. 15 Penn State on Friday and Rutgers on Saturday.

Louisville (24-0) is still ranked No. 1, followed by Texas, Pittsburgh, BYU and Wisconsin.

Wisconsin dropped one spot in the rankings after its loss against Purdue on Friday. Purdue has given the Badgers two of their three losses this season.

Creighton (26-3) is 21st in the poll.

And the other NCAA Division I program in the state, Omaha, has won nine straight matches and clinched at least a share of the Summit League regular-season championship.