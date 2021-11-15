 Skip to main content
Nebraska volleyball stays at No. 11 in the rankings ahead of two home matches this week
  • Updated
Maryland vs. Nebraska, 11.12

Nebraska’s Lindsay Krause (22) rises for an attack against Maryland in the first set Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

After two wins last week the Nebraska volleyball stayed at No. 11 in the AVCA rankings on Monday.

Nebraska beat Maryland on Friday, and won in four sets at Indiana on Sunday.

The Huskers (19-6) are still a contender to win the Big Ten title. With four matches to go in the Big Ten season Wisconsin and Nebraska are tied for first place in the league at 13-3. The Huskers and Badgers will play next week.

Nebraska hosts No. 15 Penn State on Friday and Rutgers on Saturday.

Louisville (24-0) is still ranked No. 1, followed by Texas, Pittsburgh, BYU and Wisconsin.

Wisconsin dropped one spot in the rankings after its loss against Purdue on Friday. Purdue has given the Badgers two of their three losses this season.

Creighton (26-3) is 21st in the poll.

And the other NCAA Division I program in the state, Omaha, has won nine straight matches and clinched at least a share of the Summit League regular-season championship.

Rodriguez earns weekly honor: Nebraska freshman Lexi Rodriguez was named the Big Ten's defensive player of the week. The Sterling, Illinois, native had 22 digs in both of the Huskers' matches last week. She anchors an NU defensive effort that recorded 78 digs in a win against Maryland on Friday, which set a program record for digs in a three-set match.

— Brent C. Wagner

Husker volleyball/women's basketball reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

