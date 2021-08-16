Nebraska volleyball starts season ranked in top five of national poll

The college volleyball season is back in its regular spot in the fall, and Nebraska is still in a familiar spot as a top-10 team.

The Huskers are ranked No. 5 in the preseason poll from the American Volleyball Coaches Association, which was released Monday.

Last season, the NCAA volleyball tournament was moved to the spring due to COVID-19.

Texas is No. 1 in the poll, followed by Wisconsin, Kentucky, Washington, Nebraska, Florida and Minnesota.

With Kentucky losing three All-Americans from its national championship team, the first-place votes were split among Texas, Wisconsin and Kentucky.

There are four teams from the Big Ten in the top-10, and six in the poll overall.

And Nebraska's nonconference schedule includes matches against No. 13 Louisville, No. 19 Utah, No. 21 Stanford and Creighton (just outside the top 25).

The Huskers reached the NCAA Elite Eight last season before losing to Texas to finish with a 16-3 record. Nebraska was ranked sixth in the final poll.