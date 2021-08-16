Nebraska volleyball starts season ranked in top five of national poll

The college volleyball season is back in its regular spot in the fall, and Nebraska is still in a familiar spot as a top-10 team.
The Huskers are ranked No. 5 in the preseason poll from the American Volleyball Coaches Association, which was released Monday.
Last season, the NCAA volleyball tournament was moved to the spring due to COVID-19.
Texas is No. 1 in the poll, followed by Wisconsin, Kentucky, Washington, Nebraska, Florida and Minnesota.
With Kentucky losing three All-Americans from its national championship team, the first-place votes were split among Texas, Wisconsin and Kentucky.
There are four teams from the Big Ten in the top-10, and six in the poll overall.
And Nebraska's nonconference schedule includes matches against No. 13 Louisville, No. 19 Utah, No. 21 Stanford and Creighton (just outside the top 25).
The Huskers reached the NCAA Elite Eight last season before losing to Texas to finish with a 16-3 record. Nebraska was ranked sixth in the final poll.
Nebraska returns starters at every position but right-side hitter, where Jazz Sweet and Riley Zuhn have each moved on. The Huskers also added a group of six freshmen that were ranked as the consensus No. 1 recruiting class in the nation.
The Huskers' returning starters are outside hitters Lexi Sun and Madi Kubik; middle blockers Lauren Stivrins and Kayla Caffey; setter Nicklin Hames; libero Kenzie Knuckles. Stivrins probably won’t be playing when the season begins after having back surgery during the summer.
Nebraska will hold its Red-White Scrimmage on Saturday (6 p.m., Devaney Sports Center), and then open the season Aug. 27 against Tulsa.
AVCA preseason poll
1. Texas
2. Wisconsin
3. Kentucky
4. Washington
5. Nebraska
6. Florida
7. Minnesota
8. Purdue
9. Pittsburgh
10. Baylor
11. Ohio State
12. Penn State
13. Louisville
14. Oregon
15. BYU
16. Western Kentucky
17. UCLA
18. Washington State
19. Utah
20. San Diego
21. Stanford
22. Pepperdine
23. Rice
24. Georgia Tech
25. Notre Dame
Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.