Nebraska volleyball starts season ranked in top five of national poll
Nebraska volleyball starts season ranked in top five of national poll

  • Updated
Nebraska vs. Minnesota, 2.19

Nebraska’s Madi Kubik (10) dives for an ace serve by Minnesota’s Adanna Rollins as teammate Kayla Caffey (top) looks on during a Feb. 19 match at the Devaney Sports Center.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

The college volleyball season is back in its regular spot in the fall, and Nebraska is still in a familiar spot as a top-10 team.

The Huskers are ranked No. 5 in the preseason poll from the American Volleyball Coaches Association, which was released Monday.

Last season, the NCAA volleyball tournament was moved to the spring due to COVID-19.

Texas is No. 1 in the poll, followed by Wisconsin, Kentucky, Washington, Nebraska, Florida and Minnesota.

With Kentucky losing three All-Americans from its national championship team, the first-place votes were split among Texas, Wisconsin and Kentucky.

There are four teams from the Big Ten in the top-10, and six in the poll overall.

And Nebraska's nonconference schedule includes matches against No. 13 Louisville, No. 19 Utah, No. 21 Stanford and Creighton (just outside the top 25).

The Huskers reached the NCAA Elite Eight last season before losing to Texas to finish with a 16-3 record. Nebraska was ranked sixth in the final poll.

Nebraska returns starters at every position but right-side hitter, where Jazz Sweet and Riley Zuhn have each moved on. The Huskers also added a group of six freshmen that were ranked as the consensus No. 1 recruiting class in the nation.

The Huskers' returning starters are outside hitters Lexi Sun and Madi Kubik; middle blockers Lauren Stivrins and Kayla Caffey; setter Nicklin Hames; libero Kenzie Knuckles. Stivrins probably won’t be playing when the season begins after having back surgery during the summer.

Nebraska will hold its Red-White Scrimmage on Saturday (6 p.m., Devaney Sports Center), and then open the season Aug. 27 against Tulsa.

AVCA preseason poll

1. Texas

2. Wisconsin

3. Kentucky

4. Washington

5. Nebraska

6. Florida

7. Minnesota

8. Purdue

9. Pittsburgh

10. Baylor

11. Ohio State

12. Penn State

13. Louisville

14. Oregon

15. BYU

16. Western Kentucky

17. UCLA

18. Washington State

19. Utah

20. San Diego

21. Stanford

22. Pepperdine

23. Rice

24. Georgia Tech

25. Notre Dame

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

Husker volleyball/women's basketball reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

