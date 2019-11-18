The Nebraska volleyball team remains ranked No. 6 in the AVCA Coaches Poll released Monday afternoon.
The Huskers beat Michigan State and Iowa last week to improve to 22-3.
This is a major week for Nebraska’s Big Ten title aspirations, as the Huskers play two games on the road against league teams ranked in the top 10.
Nebraska travels to No. 7 Minnesota on Friday, and plays No. 5 Wisconsin on Sunday.
With four matches left in the Big Ten season, Wisconsin leads the conference at 15-1. Nebraska, Penn State and Minnesota are tied for second at 14-2.
Creighton (22-4) is ranked No. 12.
Also on Monday, Nebraska outside hitter Madi Kubik was named the Big Ten freshman of the week.
The West Des Moines, Iowa, native had 19 kills and tied her career high with 16 digs in the five-set win against Iowa on Saturday. She recorded 16 kills on .306 hitting in a sweep at Michigan State.