Nebraska volleyball staffers playing in men's tournament in Lincoln on Saturday

VCN roster

Andrew Strand: A 7-foot outside hitter/right-side hitter.

Nolan Albrecht: A 6-5 setter who played NCAA Division I volleyball for Belmont Abbey and is now the head men’s coach at the school. He’s the brother of former Husker Annika Albrecht.

Joby Ramos: A 6-0 setter/libero who played in college at Hawaii and is a graduate assistant coach at Nebraska.

Ryan Vorderr: A 6-4 outside hitter/libero who played at Lindenwood (Missouri) and is a graduate assistant coach for the Huskers.

Dan Mader: A 6-5 setter/right-side hitter. He played in college at Purdue Fort Wayne, previously was a volunteer assistant coach at Nebraska and is the associate director at VCN.

Sam Carney: A 6-3 setter/outside hitter who played in college at Hawaii and works at Hudl.

Mark Jones: A 6-4 outside hitter/libero who played in college at George Mason and lives in Chicago.

Brian Long: A 6-5 middle blocker who was a senior this season for Belmont Abbey.

