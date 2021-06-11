Nebraska volleyball staffers playing in men's tournament in Lincoln on Saturday

Andrew Strand: A 7-foot outside hitter/right-side hitter.
Nolan Albrecht: A 6-5 setter who played NCAA Division I volleyball for Belmont Abbey and is now the head men’s coach at the school. He’s the brother of former Husker Annika Albrecht.
Joby Ramos: A 6-0 setter/libero who played in college at Hawaii and is a graduate assistant coach at Nebraska.
Ryan Vorderr: A 6-4 outside hitter/libero who played at Lindenwood (Missouri) and is a graduate assistant coach for the Huskers.
Dan Mader: A 6-5 setter/right-side hitter. He played in college at Purdue Fort Wayne, previously was a volunteer assistant coach at Nebraska and is the associate director at VCN.
Sam Carney: A 6-3 setter/outside hitter who played in college at Hawaii and works at Hudl.
Mark Jones: A 6-4 outside hitter/libero who played in college at George Mason and lives in Chicago.
Brian Long: A 6-5 middle blocker who was a senior this season for Belmont Abbey.
Nebraska's Kenzie Knuckles prepares to serve the ball against Texas during an NCAA regional final match on Monday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
Nebraska's Nicklin Hames (left) and Lexi Sun celebrate a point in the third set of an NCAA regional final match against Texas in April at CHI Health Center Omaha.
Texas' Logan Eggleston (center left) attempts to block a kill by Nebraska's Jazz Sweet (12) in the first set of the NCAA regional final match Monday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
Texas' Morgan O'Brien (top center) celebrates with her team after a point in the third set of the NCAA regional final match against Nebraska on Monday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
Nebraska's Kaylei Akana dives to save the ball in the third set of an NCAA regional final match against Texas on Monday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
Nebraska's Lexi Sun makes a diving attempt during the third set of an NCAA regional final match against Texas on Monday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
Nebraska's Lexi Sun lays on the court after failing to save the ball in the third set of an NCAA regional final match against Texas on Monday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
Texas' Logan Eggleston (left) spikes the ball against Nebraska's Jazz Sweet (top right) and Lauren Stivrins in the second set of an NCAA regional final match on Monday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
Nebraska's Kayla Caffey dives to save the ball in the first set of an NCAA regional final match against Texas on Monday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
Nebraska's Nicklin Hames serves against Texas in the first set of an NCAA regional final match on Monday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
Nebraska's Lauren Stivrins (26) celebrates after a kill against Texas in the first set of an NCAA regional final match on Monday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
Nebraska's Jazz Sweet hits the ball over the net in the second set of an NCAA regional final match against Texas on Monday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
Nebraska's Nicklin Hames dives for the ball in the first set of an NCAA regional final match against Texas on Monday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
Nebraska assistant coach Tyler Hildebrand waits for warmups before the NCAA regional final match against Texas on Monday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
Nebraska senior middle blocker Lauren Stivrins warms up before playing against Texas in the NCAA regional final match on Monday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
Pittsburgh's Sabrina Starks, a graduate of Platteview High School, hugs family members after Pittsburgh's loss to Washington in an NCAA regional final match on Monday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
Fans watch as Pittsburgh and Washington face off during the fourth set of a NCAA regional final match Monday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
Texas' Logan Eggleston (left) spikes the ball over Nebraska's Lauren Stivrins (26) and Nicklin Hames in the fourth set of an NCAA regional final match Monday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
Texas celebrates on the court after defeating Nebraska in an NCAA regional final match on Monday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
Texas' Logan Eggleston hits the ball over the net in the fourth set of an NCAA regional final match against Nebraska on Monday at the CHI Health Center Omaha.
Nebraska exits the floor after losing to Texas in an NCAA regional final match on Monday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
Nebraska's Lexi Sun dives a second to late to save the ball in the third set of an NCAA regional final match against Texas on Monday at the CHI Health Center Omaha.
Texas's Skylar Fields (5) spikes the ball past Nebraska's Kayla Caffey (3) and Jazz Sweet in the second set of an NCAA regional final match on Monday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
Nebraska's Kaylei Akana warms up before the start of their NCAA regional final match against Texas on Monday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
