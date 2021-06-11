 Skip to main content
Nebraska volleyball staffers playing in men's tournament in Lincoln on Saturday
topical

  • Updated
The start of the Nebraska volleyball season is still about 2½ months away, but volleyball fans can watch some higher-level matches this weekend during a men’s adult club tournament in Lincoln.

Volleyball Club Nebraska, the club owned and operated by former Husker Maggie Griffin, is hosting a tournament Saturday. The matches are part of the Volleyball League of America, with the participating teams made up of many former college men’s volleyball players.

VCN will have a team playing in the tournament that includes several players who have helped coach the Husker volleyball team. Here are the tournament details:

Location

The Kinetic Sports Complex at 150 SW 14th Place.

Tickets

$10 for adults and $5 for children.

Saturday’s schedule

10 a.m.: Iceman (Chicago) vs VCN (Lincoln).

1 p.m.: Iceman vs. Ascension (Arizona).

6 p.m.: VCN vs. Ascension.

VCN roster

Andrew Strand: A 7-foot outside hitter/right-side hitter.

Nolan Albrecht: A 6-5 setter who played NCAA Division I volleyball for Belmont Abbey and is now the head men’s coach at the school. He’s the brother of former Husker Annika Albrecht.

Joby Ramos: A 6-0 setter/libero who played in college at Hawaii and is a graduate assistant coach at Nebraska.

Ryan Vorderr: A 6-4 outside hitter/libero who played at Lindenwood (Missouri) and is a graduate assistant coach for the Huskers.

Dan Mader: A 6-5 setter/right-side hitter. He played in college at Purdue Fort Wayne, previously was a volunteer assistant coach at Nebraska and is the associate director at VCN.

Sam Carney: A 6-3 setter/outside hitter who played in college at Hawaii and works at Hudl.

Mark Jones: A 6-4 outside hitter/libero who played in college at George Mason and lives in Chicago.

Brian Long: A 6-5 middle blocker who was a senior this season for Belmont Abbey.

Nebraska volleyball logo 2014

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

