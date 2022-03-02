 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Nebraska volleyball spring match returns to Grand Island

  • Updated
  • 0
Volleyball, Kansas State vs. Nebraska, 4.25.15

Nebraska's Kelly Hunter (3) dives for the ball during a spring exhibition match against Kansas State on April 25, 2015, at the Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.

 JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

The Nebraska volleyball team will play its spring exhibition match in Grand Island on April 23 at the Heartland Events Center.

The match against Kansas is set for 5 p.m., with doors opening 90 minutes prior to first serve. The players will sign autographs after the match.

Nebraska usually plays its spring match outside of Lincoln, with previous matches being played in Kearney, Ogallala, McCook Norfolk and Wayne.

The spring match was scheduled to be in Grand Island in 2020 before being canceled due to the pandemic.

Nebraska last played in Grand Island for the 2015 spring season, sweeping Kansas State in front of a sold-out crowd of 6,006 at the Heartland Events Center. The Huskers also played in Grand Island in 2011.

Tickets will go on sale through Etix and at the Heartland Events Center box office at 10 a.m. on March 10. All tickets will be reserved at $10. No tickets will be sold through the Nebraska athletic ticket office.

People are also reading…

The Huskers are coming off a 26-8 NCAA runner-up season. Kansas went 18-12 last season and reached the third round of the NCAA Tournament.

— Brent C. Wagner

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Subscribe for the best Husker news & commentary

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker volleyball/women's basketball reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics torch relay starts

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News