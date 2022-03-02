Nebraska volleyball spring match returns to Grand Island

The Nebraska volleyball team will play its spring exhibition match in Grand Island on April 23 at the Heartland Events Center.

The match against Kansas is set for 5 p.m., with doors opening 90 minutes prior to first serve. The players will sign autographs after the match.

Nebraska usually plays its spring match outside of Lincoln, with previous matches being played in Kearney, Ogallala, McCook Norfolk and Wayne.

The spring match was scheduled to be in Grand Island in 2020 before being canceled due to the pandemic.

Nebraska last played in Grand Island for the 2015 spring season, sweeping Kansas State in front of a sold-out crowd of 6,006 at the Heartland Events Center. The Huskers also played in Grand Island in 2011.

Tickets will go on sale through Etix and at the Heartland Events Center box office at 10 a.m. on March 10. All tickets will be reserved at $10. No tickets will be sold through the Nebraska athletic ticket office.

The Huskers are coming off a 26-8 NCAA runner-up season. Kansas went 18-12 last season and reached the third round of the NCAA Tournament.

— Brent C. Wagner

