Nebraska volleyball spring match goes to next level with spot on TV

  • Updated
  • 0
Florida State vs. Nebraska, 12.4

Nebraska’s Lauren Stivrins (26), Aly Batenhorst (14), Lexi Rodriguez (8) and Callie Schwarzenbach (25) greet fans following a win in their final match at the Devaney Center in 2021

 JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

The popular Nebraska volleyball team spring match is going to the next level this year, and will be on TV for the first time.

The Huskers and Nebraska Public Media have announced that the April 23 match against Kansas at the Heartland Events Center in Grand Island will be televised. The match begins at 5 p.m.

This marks the first time in program history that the Nebraska volleyball spring match will be televised. In addition to television coverage, the match will air on select Huskers Radio Network affiliates and Huskers.com.

Tickets for the match went on sale on March 10 and approximately 6,000 tickets were sold out within 10 minutes.

Nebraska last played in Grand Island in the 2015 spring season, sweeping Kansas State in front of a crowd of 6,006 at the Heartland Events Center.

Nebraska had a 26-8 record last season and was the national runner-up.

— Brent C. Wagner

Husker volleyball/women's basketball reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

