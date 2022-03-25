Nebraska volleyball spring match goes to next level with spot on TV

The popular Nebraska volleyball team spring match is going to the next level this year, and will be on TV for the first time.

The Huskers and Nebraska Public Media have announced that the April 23 match against Kansas at the Heartland Events Center in Grand Island will be televised. The match begins at 5 p.m.

This marks the first time in program history that the Nebraska volleyball spring match will be televised. In addition to television coverage, the match will air on select Huskers Radio Network affiliates and Huskers.com.

Tickets for the match went on sale on March 10 and approximately 6,000 tickets were sold out within 10 minutes.

Nebraska last played in Grand Island in the 2015 spring season, sweeping Kansas State in front of a crowd of 6,006 at the Heartland Events Center.

Nebraska had a 26-8 record last season and was the national runner-up.

— Brent C. Wagner

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.