You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Nebraska volleyball spring match canceled
View Comments
topical

Nebraska volleyball spring match canceled

The Nebraska volleyball spring match scheduled for April 25 against Northern Colorado in Grand Island has been canceled due to the COVID-19 public health threat.

The NCAA and Big Ten Conference previously announced that all spring NCAA championships have been canceled, and the Big Ten has canceled all conference and non-conference competitions through the end of the academic year, including spring sports that compete beyond the academic year, and participation in all NCAA tournaments and competitions.

Tickets purchased online on Ticketmaster.com or via phone will be automatically refunded. Tickets purchased in person can be returned to the Heartland Events Center box office for a refund.

Nebraska volleyball logo 2019
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News