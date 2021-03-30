Nebraska volleyball Senior Day goes online; Cook gives update on seniors' plans for next season

The four seniors will have the option to return for the 2021 fall season due to the NCAA’s eligibility waiver for this season due to the season not being the same as usual due to the pandemic.

Sun and Stivrins have said in previous interviews that they haven’t made a final decision about next season.

“We’ve had preliminary discussions about what they want to do, but nobody is making any decisions until after our season is over,” Cook said. “And it may go on past that. So we haven’t really made any progress there in that regard.”

There would be scholarships available if seniors want to return, Cook said.

Cook won’t recruit the players to come back in the normal way he would with high school players or transfers.

“This is a decision on what they want to do,” Cook said. “I think they’re waiting to see how this season goes. It hasn’t been a great senior season. It’s been a pretty tough deal. So I just think once it’s over and the dust settles we’ll just see where they’re at and what they want to do and how they’re feeling about things. I think they’ve been pretty mature about it.