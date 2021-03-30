Nebraska volleyball Senior Day goes online; Cook gives update on seniors' plans for next season

Some of the four seniors on the Nebraska volleyball team may have played their final match at the Devaney Sports Center without knowing it.
Nebraska’s final home matches, against Penn State on Thursday and Friday, have been canceled due to COVID-19 cases with the Penn State program.
And Nebraska won’t play at home in the first round of the NCAA Tournament this season like normal because the entire tournament is being played in Omaha.
Nebraska’s four seniors are starters Lauren Stivrins, Lexi Sun, Jazz Sweet and serving specialist Hayley Densberger.
The volleyball program previously decided that it wouldn’t have a traditional Senior Day ceremony at the final regular-season home match. At the time, Nebraska didn’t know if it would be allowed to host fans, and the seniors wouldn’t be allowed to be on the court for a ceremony due to COVID-19 procedures.
Instead, Nebraska has been planning a special way to honor the seniors via its social media accounts, and will also do something privately with the team.
“It will be cool, and we’ll make the most of it,” said Nebraska coach John Cook.
The four seniors will have the option to return for the 2021 fall season due to the NCAA’s eligibility waiver for this season due to the season not being the same as usual due to the pandemic.
Sun and Stivrins have said in previous interviews that they haven’t made a final decision about next season.
“We’ve had preliminary discussions about what they want to do, but nobody is making any decisions until after our season is over,” Cook said. “And it may go on past that. So we haven’t really made any progress there in that regard.”
There would be scholarships available if seniors want to return, Cook said.
Cook won’t recruit the players to come back in the normal way he would with high school players or transfers.
“This is a decision on what they want to do,” Cook said. “I think they’re waiting to see how this season goes. It hasn’t been a great senior season. It’s been a pretty tough deal. So I just think once it’s over and the dust settles we’ll just see where they’re at and what they want to do and how they’re feeling about things. I think they’ve been pretty mature about it.
“I’m not really going to recruit or talk anybody into anything because if I have to talk somebody into (staying) I’ll be taking them into it in the fall. This is more about what’s best for them and what they want to do. We’ll have those meetings once our season is over.”
Some of the seniors will have offers to play professional volleyball begin in the fall. With next season ending in December, they would only be delaying their post-college plans by about eight months.
There are pro leagues that do begin in January. And there may be an option to play professionally next winter in the United States in the new pro league that just complied a six-week season in Dallas.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.