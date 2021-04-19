Nebraska volleyball season ends in Elite Eight loss against Texas

OMAHA — The Nebraska volleyball team's stay at the all-Omaha NCAA Tournament has come to an end.
Skyler Fields and Logan Eggleston had 18 kills apiece to lead No. 5-ranked Texas to a 25-22, 19-25, 25-15, 25-21 win against No. 4 Nebraska in the NCAA Elite Eight on Monday.
Nebraska (16-3) didn’t serve well enough to slow down all of the Longhorns’ firepower. Texas had a .336 hitting percentage and held Nebraska to .171 hitting.
Texas also overcame some major serving woes early in the match and finished with eight ace serves.
Madi Kubik led the Huskers with 12 kills.
Nebraska got a boost with the return of All-American Lauren Stivrins. She’s got an undisclosed injury and didn't played in the Huskers’ sweep of Baylor on Sunday. She finished with seven kills.
Needing to win the fourth set to extend the match, Nebraska took a 13-8 lead, with most of the work coming when Kenzie Knuckles served a 7-0 run. Texas answered with its own run to tie the match, and then Eggleston heated up one more time with two kills and an ace serve. Texas won four of the final six rallies, including a kill from Fields on match point.
In the first set, Texas got q quick lead before Nebraska tied the set at 13-13. But Texas surged ahead with a 4-0 run and never trailed again.
Nebraska got to within 23-21, but Texas blocked Jazz Sweet for a 24-21 lead that was too much to overcome. Texas had four serving errors in the first set, but overcome that by hitting .385 in the set. Eggleston had seven kills and hit. 316 in the first set.
In the second set, Nebraska had a 4-0 run — Sun served an ace and had a great kill on an out-of-system attack — to take a 15-11 lead. Nebraska already had four ace serves in the set at that point.
Then the question was if the Huskers could hang on. They did, although the Longhorns helped by making four serving errors in the final 15 rallies of the set, including three in a stretch of six rallies when Nebraska took a 19-15 lead. Then Kubik had a big kill on a back-row attack that was a shot to the body of a Texas player. The mostly Husker fans got on their feet for that one.
Sun had the kill on set point, with the Huskers winning 25-19. Nebraska assistant coach Tyler Hildebrand pumped his first. Assistant coach Jaylen Reyes emphatically pointed the team to the locker room, where the Huskers were headed for the intermission. It was game on with the match tied 1-1.
Texas was in control for most of the third set, winning 25-15 for a 2-0 match lead. Texas turned around its serving woes from the previous set. The Longhorns served four aces, and also crushed back a couple of overpasses.
Check back for photos and updates to this story.
