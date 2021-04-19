Nebraska volleyball season ends in Elite Eight loss against Texas

Nebraska got to within 23-21, but Texas blocked Jazz Sweet for a 24-21 lead that was too much to overcome. Texas had four serving errors in the first set, but overcome that by hitting .385 in the set. Eggleston had seven kills and hit. 316 in the first set.

In the second set, Nebraska had a 4-0 run — Sun served an ace and had a great kill on an out-of-system attack — to take a 15-11 lead. Nebraska already had four ace serves in the set at that point.

Then the question was if the Huskers could hang on. They did, although the Longhorns helped by making four serving errors in the final 15 rallies of the set, including three in a stretch of six rallies when Nebraska took a 19-15 lead. Then Kubik had a big kill on a back-row attack that was a shot to the body of a Texas player. The mostly Husker fans got on their feet for that one.

Sun had the kill on set point, with the Huskers winning 25-19. Nebraska assistant coach Tyler Hildebrand pumped his first. Assistant coach Jaylen Reyes emphatically pointed the team to the locker room, where the Huskers were headed for the intermission. It was game on with the match tied 1-1.