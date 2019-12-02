Nebraska volleyball remains No. 6 in final AVCA poll

The Nebraska volleyball team remained ranked No. 6 in the final regular season coaches’ poll.

The Huskers (25-4) have been No. 6 each of the last four weeks.

Each of the top six teams stayed the same in the poll: Baylor, Pittsburgh, Stanford, Texas, Wisconsin and Nebraska.

Nebraska will start the NCAA Tournament on Friday against Ball State. With a win Nebraska would play the Northern Iowa-Missouri winner in the second round. Nebraska is the only ranked team at the Lincoln site.

When Nebraska reached the national championship during the previous two seasons it was ranked No. 5 and No. 6.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

