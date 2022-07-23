Nebraska volleyball recruits help US national team win gold at Pan American Cup

The United States junior national volleyball team won the gold medal at the under-19 Pan American Cup on Saturday, and they did so with four future Huskers in the starting lineup.

The Americans swept Brazil 25-15, 25-14, 25-17 in the championship match. The U.S. squad finished the weeklong tournament in Tulsa, Oklahoma, with a 5-0 record and never lost a set.

Each of the four players with Nebraska ties started on Saturday — Husker freshman middle blocker Maggie Mendelson and Husker commits Harper Murray, Bergen Reilly and Andi Jackson.

Murray led Team USA on Saturday with 15 points on 13 kills and two blocks. She had the kill on match point on a back-row attack.

Mendelson, the U.S. captain, had 10 points with six kills, two blocks and two ace serves. Reilly, the setter, had a team-best three ace serves.

The U.S. dominated Brazil in kills (41-17), blocks (10-9) and ace serves (9-1).