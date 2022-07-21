Nebraska volleyball recruits help Team USA to 3-0 start at Pan American Cup

The United States junior national team swept Peru on Wednesday and will advance straight to the semifinals of the Girls under-19 Pan American Cup being played this week in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The U.S. won its pool with a 3-0 record – each by sweep -- and got Thursday off while they await their semifinal opponent. Brazil (3-0) won the other pool.

Although each set started close, the United States pulled away each time to win 25-12, 25-11, 25-15. The U.S. dominated the match in kills (40-19), blocks (8-1) and ace serves (9-2).

Four of the 12 players on the U.S roster are connected to Nebraska, with Husker freshman middle blocker and Husker commits Harper Murray, Andi Jackson and Bergen Reilly.

Murray, an outside hitter from Michigan and the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2023 recruiting class, led all scorers with 12 points on nine kills, two ace serves and one block.

Jackson finished with 10 points on five kills, a match-high three aces and two blocks.

The U.S. finished with a .478 hitting percentage.

“I think it’s nice, similar to our senior women’s national team, how many quality athletes we have that we can put different groups on the floor and they perform at a really high level,” U.S. head coach Jamie Morrison said in a news release.