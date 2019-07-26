Three of the 12 players chosen for the United States youth national volleyball team are Nebraska commits, including one from Omaha.
Lindsay Krause, an outside hitter who will be a junior at Omaha Skutt and is a Husker recruit, was chosen for the team for the second time. The other Husker recruits chosen are setter Kennedi Orr from Eagan, Minnesota, and libero Lexi Rodriguez from Sterling, Illinois.
The 12 players were selected from a pool of 24 players at a training camp this week in Colorado.
The team will represent the United States at this year’s FIVB Girls’ U-18 World Championship set for Sept. 5-14 in Cairo, Egypt.