Nebraska volleyball recruiting class filling up fast, adds Texas middle blocker

A future recruiting class for the Nebraska volleyball team is filling up fast.
Nebraska’s recruiting class of high school juniors reached three known commitments Saturday when Ayden Ames announced that she’ll join the Huskers in 2024.
She joins Skyler Pierce (outside hitter from Lenexa, Kansas) and Olivia Mauch (libero from Bennington) in the class.
Even by Nebraska volleyball standards, this is fast. Last summer, Nebraska didn’t have its first commitment from a high school junior until mid-July.
Ames is a 6-foot-4 middle blocker from Prosper, Texas. She’s ranked in the top-10 nationally by two recruiting sites — No. 5 by
Prepvolleyball.com and No. 7 from Prep Dig.
Ames has been invited to a tryout with the United States junior national team later this summer.
Nebraska also already has a strong recruiting class for the group of high school seniors. Husker commit Harper Murray is ranked No. 1 by
Prepvolleyball.com for the 2023 recruiting class. The other Nebraska commits for that class are setter Bergen Reilly, right-side hitter Caroline Jurevicius and middle blocker Andi Jackson. Check back for updates to this story
Photos: Nebraska volleyball officially opens 2022 season with spring game in Grand Island
Nebraska players celebrate after a kill against Kansas during a spring exhibition match on April 23, 2022, at Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska's Madi Kubik attempts to block a hit by Kansas' Rachel Langs during a spring exhibition match on April 23, 2022, at Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
The Huskers line up for the national anthem before a spring exhibition match against Kansas on April 23, 2022, at Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska players watch a highlight reel on the video board before a spring exhibition match against Kansas on April 23, 2022, at Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska assistant coach Kelly Hunter leads a warmup drill before the Huskers played Kansas in a spring exhibition match on April 23, 2022, at the Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Kansas celebrates after scoring a point against Nebraska during a spring exhibition match on April 23, 2022, at the Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska's Nicklin Hames sets the ball during a spring exhibition match against Kansas on April 23, 2022, at the Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska assistant coaches Jaylen Reyes (left) and Kelly Hunter help out with drills before a spring exhibition match on April 23, 2022, at the Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska's Lexi Rodriguez passes the ball during a spring exhibition match against Kansas on April 23, 2022, at the Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Fans enter into the Heartland Events Center before Nebraska played Kansas in a spring exhibition match on April 23, 2022, in Grand Island.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska defensive specialist Keonilei Akana dives for a short serve by Kansas during a spring exhibition match on April 23, 2022, at Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
The Huskers celebrate during a spring exhibition match against Kansas on April 23, 2022, at Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska freshman outside hitter Hayden Kubik (center) celebrates with her teammates after recording the match-winning kill during a spring exhibition match against Kansas on April 23, 2022, at Heartland Events Center in Grand Island. The Huskers won 3-1.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska's Madi Kubik (right) celebrates after recording a kill against Kansas during a spring exhibition match on April 23, 2022, at Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska's Madi Kubik hits the ball over the net during a spring exhibition match against Kansas on April 23, 2022, at Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska assistant coach Jaylen Reyes shouts instructions to players during a spring exhibition match against Kansas on April 23, 2022, at Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska's Madi Kubik hits the ball over Kansas' Gracie Van Driel during a spring exhibition match on April 23, 2022, at Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska's Whitney Lauenstein hits the ball against Kansas' Karli Schmidt (left) during a spring exhibition match on April 23, 2022, at Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Callie Schwarzenbach hits the ball against Kansas during a spring exhibition match against Kansas in Grand Island. Schwarzenbach will play for Long Beach State next season, but she helped the Huskers with depth in this April 23, 2022, scrimmage.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Nebraska's Kenzie Knuckles hits the ball against Kansas' Lauren Dooley (second left) and Anezka Szabo during a spring exhibition match on April 23, 2022, at Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Fans watch the first set of an April 23, 2022, spring exhibition match between Nebraska and Kansas at Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or
bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.
