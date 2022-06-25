Nebraska volleyball recruiting class filling up fast, adds Texas middle blocker

A future recruiting class for the Nebraska volleyball team is filling up fast.

Nebraska’s recruiting class of high school juniors reached three known commitments Saturday when Ayden Ames announced that she’ll join the Huskers in 2024.

She joins Skyler Pierce (outside hitter from Lenexa, Kansas) and Olivia Mauch (libero from Bennington) in the class.

Even by Nebraska volleyball standards, this is fast. Last summer, Nebraska didn’t have its first commitment from a high school junior until mid-July.

Ames is a 6-foot-4 middle blocker from Prosper, Texas. She’s ranked in the top-10 nationally by two recruiting sites — No. 5 by Prepvolleyball.com and No. 7 from Prep Dig.

Ames has been invited to a tryout with the United States junior national team later this summer.

Nebraska also already has a strong recruiting class for the group of high school seniors. Husker commit Harper Murray is ranked No. 1 by Prepvolleyball.com for the 2023 recruiting class. The other Nebraska commits for that class are setter Bergen Reilly, right-side hitter Caroline Jurevicius and middle blocker Andi Jackson.

