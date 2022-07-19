Nebraska volleyball recruit Andi Jackson leads US junior national team to win

Nebraska volleyball recruit Andi Jackson led the United States youth national volleyball team to a dominating three-set win against Mexico on Monday to open the Pan American Cup in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The U.S. under-19 national team started fast and didn’t slow down in its 25-11, 25-14, 25-12 victory. The United States dominated the match in kills (56-16), blocks (10-2) and ace serves (8-0).

Jackson, an explosive 6-foot-3 middle blocker from Colorado, started the second and third sets and was the only player in the match to score in double figures. She led the U.S. with 11 points on seven kills, a match-high three ace serves and one block.

Two other Nebraska recruits – setter Bergen Reilly and outside hitter Harper Murray – were in the starting lineup. Murray finished with five kills, two blocks and an ace serve.