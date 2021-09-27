Nebraska volleyball ranking doesn't change; Louisville up to No. 3

The Nebraska volleyball team stayed at No. 12 in the new AVCA rankings released Monday.
The Huskers went 2-0 during the first week of the Big Ten season to improve to 8-3 overall.
Texas remained No. 1 in the poll, but Wisconsin dropped from second to fifth after its first loss of the season against Maryland.
That means Pittsburgh moved up to No. 2, and Louisville to No. 3. Louisville, coached by former Husker player Dani Busboom Kelly, is 10-0 and has its highest ranking ever.
Nebraska plays two unranked teams this week — Michigan on Friday and Michigan State on Sunday.
