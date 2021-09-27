 Skip to main content
Nebraska volleyball ranking doesn't change; Louisville up to No. 3
Nebraska volleyball ranking doesn't change; Louisville up to No. 3

Iowa vs. Nebraska, 9.25

Nebraska’s Lexi Rodriguez (8) acknowledges the crowd's cheers before the match against Iowa on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

The Nebraska volleyball team stayed at No. 12 in the new AVCA rankings released Monday.

The Huskers went 2-0 during the first week of the Big Ten season to improve to 8-3 overall.

Texas remained No. 1 in the poll, but Wisconsin dropped from second to fifth after its first loss of the season against Maryland.

That means Pittsburgh moved up to No. 2, and Louisville to No. 3. Louisville, coached by former Husker player Dani Busboom Kelly, is 10-0 and has its highest ranking ever.

Nebraska plays two unranked teams this week — Michigan on Friday and Michigan State on Sunday.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com.

Husker volleyball/women's basketball reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

Husker News