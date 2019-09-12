The Nebraska volleyball program sees college football and its alternate uniforms, and may have matched them with something even more unique.
The Huskers now have an alternate volleyball court.
Many college football teams wear an alternate uniform once a year for something special for the players and fans and for recruits to see.
The athletic department on Thursday afternoon revealed in a video that they’ll have a new court with a different design for the matches this week at the Devaney Sports Center. Nebraska’s first match on the new court is Friday at noon against High Point.
There is a chance the new court could also be used next week when second-ranked Huskers host a monster nonconference match against No. 1 Stanford.
The new court is black on the edges and has a faux wood finish inside the volleyball lines.
For home matches Nebraska has a Taraflex playing surface that gets placed on the arena floor, and now Nebraska has two Taraflex courts, one that is red and one that is black. The red court will continue to be used for matches. The court is a softer surface and easier on the players’ bodies than wood.
This is the second year that the current red court, but Nebraska has been playing on the Taraflex court going back to its time at the NU Coliseum. Now many college programs are using them, including most of the Big Ten schools.
Before last season fans got to vote online for a few designs for a new court, and fans really liked several of the designs, including one that had black. A red court was ordered, but the athletic department staff began to consider the possibility of having a second Taraflex court to use for something special for some matches.
That court was eventually ordered and the setup began on Wednesday. The Huskers practiced on the new court for the first time on Thursday afternoon.