"The expectations will be very high": Nebraska volleyball program signs No. 1-ranked recruiting class

The Nebraska volleyball has signed a recruiting class of six players that is ranked as the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation.
And with the No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 recruits in the PrepVolleyball.com national rankings, the class is considered one of the best recruiting classes regardless of sport.
The players each signed their national letter of intent on Wednesday.
Kennedi Orr, a setter from Eagan, Minnesota is ranked No .1; Omaha Skutt outside hitter Lindsay Krause is No. 2; outside hitter Ally Batenhorst from Houston is No. 3.
But the top-100 recruits in the class don’t stop there, as Nebraska had five of the top-20 recruits overall. Lexi Rodriguez, a libero from Sterling, Illinois, is No. 10; outside hitter Whitney Lauenstein from Waverly is No. 16; and Rylee Gray, a 6-foot-4 middle blocker from Elkhorn South is No. 70.
The program announced the class on Wednesday afternoon.
“Because of their accomplishments on the national and world stage, the expectations will be very high, but that is why you go to Nebraska,” said coach John Cook in a news release
Krause and Gray each helped their teams win state championships last week. And Lauenstein had 22 kills and 22 digs in a match at the state tournament.
“The state of Nebraska produces some of the best volleyball talent in the country,” Cook said. “We are committed to keeping the top kids here to play at home.”
Most of the group has known each other for several years from playing on the United States youth national team together, attending Nebraska volleyball camps, and their official recruiting trip to Lincoln last fall.
Three of the commitments came within two months of attending Nebraska’s Dream Team Camp in 2017.
“The three days of camp were awesome,” Cook said. “Bonds were formed, and intensity was high. We had a blast coaching the kids at the camp. We have enjoyed watching their development over the last three years.”
Orr, Batenhorst and Rodriguez are each expected to graduate from high school early and join the team for practice in January. They’ll be able to practice with the Huskers but can’t play in matches during the season, which is scheduled to begin in January.
Nebraska fans will enjoy following the journey of one Nebraska’ largest ever recruiting classes, Cook said.
“They are talented, passionate and driven to excel on and off the court,” he said.
Creighton also signed a top-five recruiting class on Wednesday. The top five teams in the Prepvolleyball.com recruiting class rankings are Nebraska, Stanford, Kentucky, Penn State and Creighton.
