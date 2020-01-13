Nebraska volleyball program hires new assistant coach

“I'm so happy to get to have more time to learn from Coach Cook,” Tyler Hildebrand said in a news release. “One year wasn't nearly enough. He pushes me to be a better coach, and I can't say that about many people. I truly miss the challenge of coaching at Nebraska, and I look forward to learning even more from him and I am incredibly grateful to him for this opportunity. I'm always trying to live up to coach's expectations, always trying to prove to him what I can do. The best I have coached in my career, I believe, was in 2017, and I owe a lot of that to Coach Cook.”