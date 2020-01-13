Nebraska volleyball program hires new assistant coach

John Cook has filled the opening on the Nebraska volleyball coaching staff, bringing back former Husker assistant Tyler Hildebrand.
Hildebrand, who helped coach the Huskers to an NCAA Championship in his only season at Nebraska in 2017, will replace Kayla Banwarth, who accepted the head coach position at Ole Miss in December.
Hildebrand, 35, is currently serving as the director of coaching for the USA Volleyball Beach National Team Program, and will assume his associate head coach duties at Nebraska in August after the 2020 Olympics.
From now until August, Kelly Hunter will serve as an interim assistant coach on the Husker staff. Hunter will join assistant coach Jaylen Reyes in coaching the beach volleyball season and taking a lead role in recruiting and the Huskers' summer camps.
The Huskers' two-time All-American and national champion setter was a graduate assistant in 2019 and will become the Huskers' volunteer coach for the 2020 season once Hildebrand joins the staff in August.
Hildebrand will be the first associate head coach in Cook's tenure (2000-present). He had a remarkable season at Nebraska in 2017, helping the Huskers win the NCAA title while coaching Hunter to first-team AVCA All-America honors and outside hitters Annika Albrecht and Mikaela Foecke to second-team All-America honors.
Hildebrand left Nebraska to work with the beach national team program. Although Hildebrand has been living in California directing the U.S. Beach Volleyball program for the past two years, he has served as a consultant for Cook in his spare time, following the program, watching video and offering his thoughts.
Hildebrand attended a few matches each year, including sitting in the front row when Nebraska played in the national championship match in 2018.
"The 2017 season was one of my most enjoyable seasons as a head coach with Tyler and Kayla," Cook said in a news release. "Obviously we had great results, but Tyler made me a better coach that year. I think he has a gift for coaching in how he sees the game. He has a very positive way of challenging people, including me.
“That's why I reached out to him. Part of my job as head coach is to provide the best staff possible for our team. I really feel like hiring Tyler and having him join our staff gives us the best chance to be successful. I am grateful to our athletic director, Bill Moos, for his trust and confidence in helping us go in this direction. He has shown a great amount of support for Nebraska volleyball, and I am very thankful for that."
Hildebrand’s wife, former U.S. National Team captain Kristin Hildebrand, was a volunteer for the Huskers in 2017 but will not be this time around. She runs her own interior design business.
“I'm so happy to get to have more time to learn from Coach Cook,” Tyler Hildebrand said in a news release. “One year wasn't nearly enough. He pushes me to be a better coach, and I can't say that about many people. I truly miss the challenge of coaching at Nebraska, and I look forward to learning even more from him and I am incredibly grateful to him for this opportunity. I'm always trying to live up to coach's expectations, always trying to prove to him what I can do. The best I have coached in my career, I believe, was in 2017, and I owe a lot of that to Coach Cook.”
