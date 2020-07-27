Nebraska volleyball program has two No. 1-ranked recruits; Lincoln player in top-10

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As it stands now, the Nebraska volleyball team has the No. 1-ranked recruit in the country in both the 2021 and 2022 recruiting classes.

PrepVolleyball.com released a new set of rankings on Monday morning, ranking the 2022 class of high school juniors, and Husker commit Hayden Kubik is the No. 1-ranked player in the class.

Last week, Husker setter commit Kennedi Orr from Eagan, Minnesota, was ranked as the No. 1 player for the class of high school seniors.

Kubik is a 6-foot-2 outside hitter from West Des Moines, Iowa. She committed to the Huskers last month, just days after receiving a scholarship offer from the Huskers. She’s the sister of Nebraska sophomore outside hitter Madi Kubik.

Also in the 2022 class rankings, Husker commit Bekka Allick from Lincoln North Star was ranked No. 6. She’s a 6-3 middle blocker from Lincoln North Star who committed to the Huskers in 2018, prior to her freshman year of high school.

When the 2021 class was ranked last week Nebraska recruits were ranked in the No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 spots. The rankings will be updated again prior to the players beginning college.