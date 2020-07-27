You are the owner of this article.
Nebraska volleyball program has two No. 1-ranked recruits; Lincoln player in top-10
Husker volleyball camp

High school volleyball player Hayden Kubik (right) takes part in a scrimmage at a Husker volleyball camp in 2019 at the Devaney Sports Center. On Monday Kubik was ranked as the No. 1 recruit in the 2022 class by PrepVolleyball.com

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

As it stands now, the Nebraska volleyball team has the No. 1-ranked recruit in the country in both the 2021 and 2022 recruiting classes.

PrepVolleyball.com released a new set of rankings on Monday morning, ranking the 2022 class of high school juniors, and Husker commit Hayden Kubik is the No. 1-ranked player in the class.

Last week, Husker setter commit Kennedi Orr from Eagan, Minnesota, was ranked as the No. 1 player for the class of high school seniors.

Kubik is a 6-foot-2 outside hitter from West Des Moines, Iowa. She committed to the Huskers last month, just days after receiving a scholarship offer from the Huskers. She’s the sister of Nebraska sophomore outside hitter Madi Kubik.

Also in the 2022 class rankings, Husker commit Bekka Allick from Lincoln North Star was ranked No. 6. She’s a 6-3 middle blocker from Lincoln North Star who committed to the Huskers in 2018, prior to her freshman year of high school.

When the 2021 class was ranked last week Nebraska recruits were ranked in the No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 spots. The rankings will be updated again prior to the players beginning college.

Orr is No. 1. Lindsay Krause, a 6-3 outside hitter from Omaha Skutt is ranked No. 2. Ally Batenhorst, a 6-4 outside hitter from Katy, Texas is ranked No. 3.

Nebraska’s other committed players in the rankings are Lexi Rodriguez, a libero from Sterling, Illinois, at No. 10; outside hitter Whitney Lauenstein from Waverly at No. 16; and Rylee Gray, a 6-4 middle blocker from Elkhorn South at No. 70.

Check back for updates to this story.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

