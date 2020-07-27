Nebraska volleyball program has two No. 1-ranked recruits; Allick will play at Waverly

As it stands now, the Nebraska volleyball team has the No. 1-ranked recruit in the country in both the 2021 and 2022 recruiting classes.
PrepVolleyball.com released a new set of national rankings on Monday morning, ranking the 2022 class of high school juniors, and Husker commit Hayden Kubik is the No. 1 player in the class.
Last week, Husker setter commit Kennedi Orr from Eagan, Minnesota, was ranked as the No. 1 player for the class of high school seniors.
Kubik is a 6-foot-2 outside hitter from West Des Moines, Iowa. She committed to the Huskers last month, just days after receiving a scholarship offer from the Huskers. She chose Nebraska after also considering Wisconsin. She’s the sister of Nebraska sophomore outside hitter Madi Kubik.
Also in the 2022 class rankings, Husker commit Bekka Allick from Waverly was ranked No. 6. She’s a 6-3 middle blocker who committed to the Huskers in 2018, prior to her freshman year of high school.
Allick played at Lincoln North Star as a freshman and sophomore, but her family has moved to Waverly, Vikings coach Terri Neujahr confirmed to the Journal Star. Waverly has another Husker recruit with senior outside hitter Whitney Lauenstein.
While Nebraska has two top-10 recruits already for the 2022 recruiting class, that class may not get much larger due to a limited number of available scholarships.
When the 2021 class was ranked last week Nebraska recruits were ranked in the No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 spots. Orr is No. 1. Lindsay Krause, a 6-3 outside hitter from Omaha Skutt is ranked No. 2. Ally Batenhorst, a 6-4 outside hitter from Katy, Texas is ranked No. 3.
Nebraska’s other committed players in the rankings are Lexi Rodriguez, a libero from Sterling, Illinois, at No. 10; outside hitter Whitney Lauenstein from Waverly at No. 16; and Rylee Gray, a 6-4 middle blocker from Elkhorn South at No. 70.
The rankings will be updated prior to the players beginning college.
Several other players from Nebraska high schools were ranked in the list of 150 top high school juniors: Wahoo outside hitter Mya Larson is No. 37; Gretna libero Skylar McCune (Creighton commit) is No. 52; Omaha Skutt setter Abby Schomers is No. 74; Malcolm setter Ellie Baumert (Texas Tech commit) is No. 79; Papillion-La Vista South setter Ava LeGrand is No. 103; Elkhorn South libero Estella Zatechka is No. 131.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!