The Nebraska volleyball program announced the 2020 signing class on Wednesday, the first day of the November signing period.
The Huskers' 2020 class includes one scholarship player and two walk-ons.
The scholarship signee is Kalynn Meyer, a 6-foot-3 middle blocker from Superior. Also in the class are setter Annika Evans from Waverly and middle blocker/opposite hitter Abby Johnson from Aviston, Illinois.
"We are very pleased with the caliber of athletes who make up our 2020 class," said coach John Cook in a news release. "We are adding three outstanding young women that will undoubtedly have a very positive impact on the Nebraska volleyball program. Kalynn, Anni and Abby exemplify what it means to be a Husker, and we believe they will represent Nebraska with pride."
Meyer is ranked the No. 21 overall prospect according to PrepVolleyball.com. She was named an Under Armour first-team All-American this fall, becoming the first native Nebraskan to earn the distinction since Kadie and Amber Rolfzen in 2012. Meyer is a two-time Lincoln Journal Star Girls Athlete of the Year.
Evans set Waverly High School to back-to-back Class B state semifinal appearances and dished out more than 3,000 career assists as a four-year starter for the Vikings. She tallied 10.6 assists per set as a senior with 3.1 digs per set and 35 ace serves.
Johnson stood out to the Husker staff at a summer camp in 2019, and she finished a standout career at Breese Central High School in Illinois this fall. Johnson led the Cougars to the Illinois 2A sectional semifinals with 3.3 kills per set and a .358 hitting percentage.
Nebraska freshman setter Nicole Drewnick was originally part of the 2020 class, but she graduated from high school early and joined the Huskers this summer.
