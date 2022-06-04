 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nebraska volleyball players Lexi Rodriguez and Bekka Allick make US junior national team

Campbell vs. Nebraska, 12.3

Nebraska libero Lexi Rodriguez celebrates a point against Campbell during the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Dec. 3.

 Journal Star file photo

Two Nebraska volleyball players are among the 12 players chosen to play for the United States junior national volleyball team at a tournament this week.

Nebraska libero Lexi Rodriguez and middle blocker Bekka Allick were selected from a pool of 20 players after a week of training in Shreveport, Louisiana. Also chosen was Norah Sis, a Papillion-La Vista graduate now playing for Creighton.

The team will travel to La Paz, Baja California Sur, Mexico to compete at the U21 Pan American Cup that begins on Tuesday. The Pan American Cup is a qualifier for the 2023 FIVB U21 World Championship.

Rodriguez has been chosen as the U.S. team captain. She had a long list of awards as a freshman last season including national freshman of the year, first-team All-American and Big Ten defensive player of the year.

Husker volleyball/women's basketball reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

