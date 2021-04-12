Nebraska volleyball players go 'mano a mano' to try and beat opponent with serving

Another way to gauge serving effectiveness is opponent hitting percentage, and Nebraska ranks second in the Big Ten, holding opponents to an average attack percentage of .157.

“When we get teams out of system we’re really hard to stop, and that’s when we win games is when we serve and pass really well,” said Hames, who served an 8-0 run during one of Nebraska’s recent matches.

There’s a lot of pressure on the player serving, with a fine line between success and failure. A serving error is bad. But serving over an easy ball isn’t great either, because the opponent has a chance to quickly smash it right back at you.

“I would say (serving) it’s a love-hate kind of, because you want to have a great serve, but at the same time you don’t want to make an error,” Hames said. “And I think we’re trying to get to the love-love part of it where you’re just going to go back there and you’re going to trust it. Coach (Cook) has been saying, 'Mano a mano, so it’s you verses the passer.'"

When Nebraska plays its first match in the NCAA Tournament on Thursday, the Huskers will have gone 19 days between matches.