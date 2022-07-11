Nebraska volleyball players cheer on campers at Unified Volleyball Camp

The smiles started with encouraging chants during the serve.

Then after a teammate scored a point with an attack over the net, the campers and several Nebraska volleyball players started a group cheer by swinging their arms to celebrate.

There was a playful atmosphere at Kinetic Sports Complex on Monday as nearly 40 campers participated in a Unified Volleyball Camp for Special Olympics athletes. Assurity and Athlete Branding & Marketing sponsored the event.

During the Unified camp, several Huskers said they appreciated the happiness the campers experienced.

“It really just reminds me of the joy of volleyball,” junior Kenzie Knuckles said. “During other camps, it’s more like I know that they’re having a good time. With this camp, it’s not only making them happy, and it’s making me happy. It’s reminding me of why I play.”

The event featured several stations where the campers worked on setting, attacking, footwork and passing. They also played games against each other alongside several Husker players. The event wrapped up with an autograph session and photos with players.

The Huskers were represented by 14 players at the camp — the only missing member was freshman Maggie Mendelson, who is taking part in the U19 Pan Am Cup in Tulsa, Oklahoma, this week. Kayla Caffey, whose status for the fall season is undetermined, participated in the camp as an instructor but declined an interview after the event.

Senior middle blocker Kaitlyn Hord said she had never participated in an event such as the Unified camp. She said she learned the importance of giving positive energy to everyone.

"It's great saying good job to someone, giving them a high-five and seeing their face light up," the transfer from Penn State said.

While the Husker players have been working camps for most of the summer, including a Dream Team camp over the weekend that attracted some of the country’s top 2024 and 2025 prospects, this camp had a different feel. Knuckles said they focused on celebrating all the little victories of mastering every aspect of each skill.

“The small things have become very natural for us and something that we don’t even think about,” she said. “We don’t get praised for the small things. So taking a step back and really thinking, ‘That was an achievement right there.’ That small thing has really helped me for myself, but also it helps them.”

While the Huskers start practice in less than a month, Monday's camp was all about enjoying the sport and making connections with the Unified athletes.

Junior setter Anni Evans said she had been looking forward to the event and was impressed with the attention of the campers to all the different lessons.