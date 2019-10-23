{{featured_button_text}}
NU volleyball, 8.24

Outside hitter Capri Davis (9) spikes the ball as Jazz Sweet (12) and Callie Schwarzenbach block Saturday during the Red-White Scrimmage at the Devaney Sports Center.

 KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star

Nebraska sophomore outside hitter Capri Davis will take an indefinite medical leave of absence from the Nebraska volleyball program effective immediately, the Athletic Department announced on Wednesday.

A native of Mansfield, Texas, Davis had played in nine matches this season with 38 kills, 12 blocks and 11 digs. Davis had a season-high 10 kills in the season-opening win against Creighton, but she had missed six matches this season while battling injury and illness.

