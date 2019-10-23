Nebraska sophomore outside hitter Capri Davis will take an indefinite medical leave of absence from the Nebraska volleyball program effective immediately, the Athletic Department announced on Wednesday.
A native of Mansfield, Texas, Davis had played in nine matches this season with 38 kills, 12 blocks and 11 digs. Davis had a season-high 10 kills in the season-opening win against Creighton, but she had missed six matches this season while battling injury and illness.