Nebraska volleyball player Madi Kubik earns national award
Nebraska volleyball player Madi Kubik earns national award

Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 12.14

Nebraska outside hitter Madi Kubik hits the ball against Wisconsin during an NCAA volleyball regional final Saturday at UW Field House in Madison, Wisconsin.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

Nebraska volleyball player Madi Kubik was named the VolleyballMag.com national freshman of the year on Monday.

A native of West Des Moines, Iowa, Kubik averaged 2.73 kills and 2.52 digs per set in her first year as a Husker.

Kubik was also the Big Ten and AVCA North Region freshman of the year, as well as an All-Big Ten second-team selection.

Nebraska libero Kenzie Knuckles received honorable mention for the publication’s all-freshman team.

Last week the American Volleyball Coaches Association gave Washington State middle blocker Magda Jehlarova its national freshman of the year award.

Sports reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

