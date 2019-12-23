Nebraska volleyball player Madi Kubik earns national award

Nebraska volleyball player Madi Kubik was named the VolleyballMag.com national freshman of the year on Monday.
A native of West Des Moines, Iowa, Kubik averaged 2.73 kills and 2.52 digs per set in her first year as a Husker.
You have free articles remaining.
Kubik was also the Big Ten and AVCA North Region freshman of the year, as well as an All-Big Ten second-team selection.
Nebraska libero Kenzie Knuckles received honorable mention for the publication’s all-freshman team.
Last week the American Volleyball Coaches Association gave Washington State middle blocker Magda Jehlarova its national freshman of the year award.