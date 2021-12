Nebraska volleyball player Lexi Rodriguez wins major Big Ten award; three Huskers earn first-team honors

Nebraska freshman libero Lexi Rodriguez was named the Big Ten defensive player of the year Wednesday.

It’s an impressive accomplishment because there are several great liberos in the league, including Wisconsin’s Lauren Barnes and Purdue’s Jena Otec, who won the award last season.

Rodriguez has 442 digs and 14 ace serves this season.

She’s just the sixth player in program history to be named a conference defensive player of the year, a list that includes Justine Wong-Orantes, Hannah Werth, Christian Houghtelling and Jennifer Saleauma.

Rodriguez has collected six total weekly awards from the conference this season, having been freshmen of the week four times and defensive player of the week twice.

Nebraska had three players chosen for the 19-player all-Big Ten first-team — outside hitter Madi Kubik, middle blocker Lauren Stivrins and Rodriguez.

Kubik made the all-Big Ten first-team for the first time. For Stivrins, it's her fourth time.

Nebraska and Purdue led the league with three players selected to the first team. League champion Wisconsin had two players.

Husker setter Nicklin Hames made the all-conference second team.