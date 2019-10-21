Nebraska volleyball player Madi Kubik earned a pair of conference honors on Monday, as the outside hitter was named the Big Ten Conference player of the week and the Big Ten freshman of the week after leading Nebraska to a pair of wins against No. 20 Purdue and Maryland.
Kubik finished with 32 kills combined and hit .320 in Nebraska’s two matches last week, averaging 4.57 kills per set.
Kubik began her week with a career night in the Huskers’ 3-1 win over 20th-ranked Purdue. Kubik had a match- and career-high 22 kills on .314 hitting against the Boilermakers, which tied for the most kills by a Husker freshman since 2004.
She then hit .333 – her second-highest attack percentage of the season – at Maryland, totaling 10 kills and nearly recording a double-double with eight digs.
A native of West Des Moines, Iowa, Kubik has hit above .300 in four of her last six matches, totaling 60 kills during that stretch. On the season, Kubik is tied for third on the team with 150 kills.
Kubik is the first freshman to win Big Ten player-of-the-week honors this season.
In the AVCA poll released on Monday Nebraska (15-2) stayed at No. 5 for the third straight week. The top eight teams each remained the same.
Creighton (15-3) moved up one spot to No. 10, marking the Bluejays’ first time in the top 10 this season. Creighton is on a 10-match winning streak. This is the sixth straight season Creighton has had a 10 match winning streak.