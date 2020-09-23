Nebraska volleyball player Akana finds volleyball therapeutic after twice having surgery for brain tumors

“That was crazy for us, because we had no idea, and we wouldn’t have known if I didn’t faint, or get rushed to the hospital,” Akana said.

Akana had another brain tumor just before her junior year. She was fortunate, Akana said, because neither tumor was cancerous and both were in spots where they could be removed. She wears a headband when she plays volleyball to cover the scar.

After the second tumor she had radiation treatments. Doctors don’t know what caused the tumors.

She spent about five days in the hospital after each surgery. She missed volleyball tryouts for her freshman year, but eventually was allowed to have her own tryout and made the varsity team a few weeks after the season began.

The second time she had a tumor, as a sophomore, she was having a hard time focusing in school, and was taken to the hospital.

After her second surgery, Akana had to miss club volleyball, but was able to return for the start of the high school season.

She won two state championships in high school, as a sophomore and senior. As a senior she was the Hawaii high school player of the year.

Akana learned several lessons through the health challenges.