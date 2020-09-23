Nebraska volleyball player Akana finds volleyball therapeutic after twice having surgery for brain tumors

Whatever the obstacle is now for Nebraska volleyball player Keonilei Akana — be it a challenging serve to pass in a match or anything else in life — she can think about how she overcame a major obstacle while recovering from having surgery to remove a brain tumor twice during high school.
“Now that I look back, it really helped me grow as a person, and as an athlete,” Akana said.
Akana is a freshman defensive specialist for the Huskers who will have a good chance to play when Nebraska begins its rescheduled season in January.
She was a late addition to the roster. She had signed with Southern California last fall, but made a switch to Nebraska in April after a coaching change at USC.
She was able to travel from her home in Hauula, Hawaii, to Lincoln in June when the rest of the volleyball players returned for offseason workouts, but had to self-isolate for five days while she waited to be tested for COVID-19 and get her result.
Akana had been healthy before the first brain tumor came out of nowhere, just before her freshman year of high school.
The volleyball tryouts at her high school included a 1½-mile run, so Akana was training in the summer to do that when she fainted after a training run. That’s when she was taken to the hospital, and the brain tumor was discovered.
“That was crazy for us, because we had no idea, and we wouldn’t have known if I didn’t faint, or get rushed to the hospital,” Akana said.
Akana had another brain tumor just before her junior year. She was fortunate, Akana said, because neither tumor was cancerous and both were in spots where they could be removed. She wears a headband when she plays volleyball to cover the scar.
After the second tumor she had radiation treatments. Doctors don’t know what caused the tumors.
She spent about five days in the hospital after each surgery. She missed volleyball tryouts for her freshman year, but eventually was allowed to have her own tryout and made the varsity team a few weeks after the season began.
The second time she had a tumor, as a sophomore, she was having a hard time focusing in school, and was taken to the hospital.
After her second surgery, Akana had to miss club volleyball, but was able to return for the start of the high school season.
She won two state championships in high school, as a sophomore and senior. As a senior she was the Hawaii high school player of the year.
Akana learned several lessons through the health challenges.
“That made me realize you can do whatever you want, as long as you keep your mind to it,” she said.
Akana also said that volleyball is therapeutic to her, which isn’t a way the sport is usually described.
How is volleyball therapeutic?
“Just being able to be on the court with your teammates, and getting away from the outside world a little bit,” Akana said. “It’s just you and the other five people on the court having trust and playing the sport that you love.”
She’s healthy now, but has a checkup every six months.
Akana said one of the most difficult things about her illness was seeing how hard it was for her parents to see her suffering.
“It wasn’t just me going through it, but it was also my family and my parents going through it, too,” she said.
Her parents were each college athletes. Her mom, Joselyn, played volleyball at Hawaii, and her dad, Brandyn, played basketball at BYU-Hawaii.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!