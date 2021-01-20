Nebraska volleyball picked third in Big Ten poll

Nebraska ranks third in the Big Ten Conference preseason poll for volleyball, as voted on by the league coaches.

Wisconsin was unanimously chosen as the conference favorite. The Badgers are also No. 1 in the national poll after finishing as national runner-up last season.

The Badgers are followed in the Big Ten poll by Minnesota, Nebraska, Penn State and Purdue.

Wisconsin won the Big Ten title in 2019 with an 18-2 record. There was a three-way tie for second with Nebraska, Minnesota and Penn State each finishing 17-3.

Nebraska’s Lauren Stivrins and Lexi Sun made the preseason all-Big Ten team.

Nebraska’s first match is Friday against Indiana at 5 p.m.

Preseason poll

1. Wisconsin

2. Minnesota

3. Nebraska

4. Penn State

5. Purdue

6. Michigan

7. Ohio State

8. Illinois

9. Michigan State