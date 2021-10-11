 Skip to main content
Nebraska volleyball moves up in rankings after Penn State win; three players earn Big Ten honors
Michigan State vs. Nebraska, 10.3

Nebraska players react while watching a replay as the referee reviews a challenged call by Michigan State on Oct. 3 at the Devaney Sports Center.

 EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star file photo

John Cook on his "player-driven" team

The Nebraska volleyball team moved up one spot to No. 9 in the new AVCA rankings released Monday.

That comes after Nebraska got its second win against a ranked team this season, 3-1 against then-No. 13 Penn State. The Huskers are 2-3 vs. ranked teams.

Texas remains No. 1, while Louisville has moved up to No. 2. Those are the only undefeated teams in the poll. Wisconsin is ranked third and Pittsburgh fourth.

Minnesota dropped out of the top 10 to 12th following its lost against unranked Michigan. Penn State dropped to 15th.

Creighton (17-2) is 19th.

This week Nebraska plays two unranked teams: Indiana on Wednesday and Illinois on Saturday.

Through three weeks in the Big Ten season, Nebraska leads the league at 6-0 — one match ahead of Wisconsin, Purdue and Penn State.

Each of the three NCAA Division I programs in the state are leading their conferences. Creighton is 5-1 and tied for first in the Big East, and Omaha is in first place in the Summit League at 6-0.

Also on Monday, Nebraska players earned three of the four weekly awards from the Big Ten Conference. Madi Kubik was the co-player of the week; Nicklin Hames was the setter of the week, and libero Lexi Rodriguez was the freshman of the week.

— Brent C. Wagner

Husker volleyball/women's basketball reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

