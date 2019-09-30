There is another new No. 1-ranked team in college volleyball.
Baylor moved up one spot No. 1 in the new AVCA poll on Monday, marking the third different team to be No. 1 in six polls this season. Stanford and Nebraska have also been No. 1.
The Bears have a 11-0 record and have five wins against ranked teams.This is the first time Baylor has ever been No. 1 in the poll. Entering the season Baylor’s highest all-time ranking was 12th.
Baylor was able to move up after Stanford lost its third match of the season on Sunday, against Washington.
Nebraska (10-1) moved up one spot to No. 2. Stanford dropped to No. 3.
Five teams earned No. 1 votes this week. Baylor earned 54, Nebraska seven and Stanford, Pittsburgh and BYU one apiece.
This week Nebraska travels to Rutgers on Wednesday and hosts No. 13 Wisconsin on Saturday.
