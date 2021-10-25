Nebraska volleyball moves up in poll ahead of top 10 showdown against Wisconsin

After last week’s win against then-No. 7 Purdue, the Nebraska volleyball team moved up three spots in the AVCA rankings to No. 6.

That’s Nebraska’s highest ranking since also being sixth on Sept. 13.

Nebraska (16-3) will play its biggest Big Ten match of the season on Wednesday against No. 3 Wisconsin (17-1). The 8 p.m. match is on the Big Ten Network.

Nebraska leads the Big Ten standings at 10-0, one match ahead of the Badgers.

On Saturday the Huskers play No. 11 Minnesota.

Purdue dropped from No. 7 to 12 after a two-loss week.

Creighton is 24th.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.