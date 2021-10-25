Nebraska volleyball moves up in poll ahead of top 10 showdown against Wisconsin

After last week’s win against then-No. 7 Purdue, the Nebraska volleyball team moved up three spots in the AVCA rankings to No. 6.
That’s Nebraska’s highest ranking since also being sixth on Sept. 13.
Nebraska (16-3) will play its biggest Big Ten match of the season on Wednesday against No. 3 Wisconsin (17-1). The 8 p.m. match is on the Big Ten Network.
Nebraska leads the Big Ten standings at 10-0, one match ahead of the Badgers.
On Saturday the Huskers play No. 11 Minnesota.
Purdue dropped from No. 7 to 12 after a two-loss week.
