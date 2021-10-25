 Skip to main content
Nebraska volleyball moves up in poll ahead of top 10 showdown against Wisconsin
Purdue vs. Nebraska, 10.23

Nebraska senior setter Nicklin Hames serves in the fourth set against Purdue on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

After last week’s win against then-No. 7 Purdue, the Nebraska volleyball team moved up three spots in the AVCA rankings to No. 6.

That’s Nebraska’s highest ranking since also being sixth on Sept. 13.

Nebraska (16-3) will play its biggest Big Ten match of the season on Wednesday against No. 3 Wisconsin (17-1). The 8 p.m. match is on the Big Ten Network.

Nebraska leads the Big Ten standings at 10-0, one match ahead of the Badgers.

On Saturday the Huskers play No. 11 Minnesota.

Purdue dropped from No. 7 to 12 after a two-loss week.

Creighton is 24th.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

Husker volleyball/women's basketball reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

