Nebraska volleyball moves up in poll ahead of top 10 showdown against Wisconsin; two players earn Big Ten awards

For the third consecutive time in the series the Nebraska-Wisconsin volleyball match will be a matchup of top-10 ranked teams.

It will be No. 3 Wisconsin vs. No. 6 Nebraska on Wednesday in Lincoln in Nebraska’s biggest match of the Big Ten season. The 8 p.m. match is on the Big Ten Network.

Nebraska leads the Big Ten standings at 10-0, one match ahead of the Badgers. The match features the top two offenses and defense in the Big Ten and a combined seven All-Americans.

Nebraska, 16-3 and winners of 10 straight matches, moved up three spots in the rankings to sixth after last week’s win against then-No. 7 Purdue.

Nebraska’s ranking is its highest since also being sixth in mid-September.

Each of the top five teams stayed the in the poll – Texas, Louisville, Wisconsin, Pittsburgh and Kentucky.

Nebraska moved up after Ohio State went 0-2 last week, with losses against Wisconsin and Penn State. Purdue dropped to 12th after a two-loss week.

Nebraska will play two top-15 teams this week. The Huskers travel to No. 11 Minnesota on Saturday.

Creighton is 24th in the poll.