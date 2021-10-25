Nebraska volleyball moves up in poll ahead of top 10 showdown against Wisconsin; two players earn Big Ten awards

For the third consecutive time in the series the Nebraska-Wisconsin volleyball match will be a matchup of top-10 ranked teams.
It will be No. 3 Wisconsin vs. No. 6 Nebraska on Wednesday in Lincoln in Nebraska’s biggest match of the Big Ten season. The 8 p.m. match is on the Big Ten Network.
Nebraska leads the Big Ten standings at 10-0, one match ahead of the Badgers. The match features the top two offenses and defense in the Big Ten and a combined seven All-Americans.
Nebraska, 16-3 and winners of 10 straight matches, moved up three spots in the rankings to sixth after last week’s win against then-No. 7 Purdue.
Nebraska’s ranking is its highest since also being sixth in mid-September.
Each of the top five teams stayed the in the poll – Texas, Louisville, Wisconsin, Pittsburgh and Kentucky.
Nebraska moved up after Ohio State went 0-2 last week, with losses against Wisconsin and Penn State. Purdue dropped to 12th after a two-loss week.
Nebraska will play two top-15 teams this week. The Huskers travel to No. 11 Minnesota on Saturday.
Creighton is 24th in the poll.
Nebraska and Wisconsin did not play last season due to COVID-19 cases for the Badgers. In 2019 the Badgers beat Nebraska three times, including twice when both teams were ranked in the top 10.
Also on Monday two Nebraska players were chosen for the Big Ten weekly awards.
Lexi Rodriguez was selected as both the defensive player of the week as well as freshman of the week. The libero from Sterling, Illinois, tied her season high with 24 digs in Nebraska’s four-set win against Purdue. She’s been chosen as freshman of the week three times.
Hames had a great all-around match against Purdue with 48 assists, 17 digs, three ace serves and three kills.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.