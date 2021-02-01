Nebraska volleyball moves up in national rankings

The Nebraska volleyball team moved up one spot to No. 4 in the new AVCA poll released on Monday.

The Huskers (2-0) moved up despite not playing last week after its two matches against Northwestern were postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests in the Northwestern program.

Wisconsin and Texas remained No. 1 and 2 in the poll. But Stanford hasn’t played a match yet this season and dropped from third to seventh. The Cardinal are scheduled to play this weekend. Kentucky (10-0) passed Nebraska into the No. 3 spot.

Creighton (3-1) dropped to No. 19 after splitting a weekend series against South Dakota.

Nebraska is scheduled to host Maryland (0-4) on Friday and Saturday. Both matches are on TV.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.