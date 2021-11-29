 Skip to main content
Nebraska volleyball moves up in final regular season rankings
Maryland vs. Nebraska, 11.12

Nebraska’s Madi Kubik (10) puts a kill past Maryland's block during a match on Nov. 12 at the Devaney Sports Center.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

The Nebraska volleyball team is ranked No. 10 in the final regular season AVCA poll.

The Huskers (21-7) moved up one spot after ending the regular season with a win against then No. 6 Purdue.

Purdue dropped to No. 8 in the new poll.

The Huskers open the NCAA Tournament on Friday against Campbell. The other first-round match in Lincoln is Florida State vs. Kansas State.

Nebraska is the only ranked team in Lincoln for the first and second rounds.

The top four team in the AVCA rankings are the same as the NCAA Tournament seeds: No. 1 Louisville, No. 2 Texas, No. 3 Pittsburgh and No. 4 Wisconsin.

Nebraska is seeded 10th for the tournament.

Creighton (30-3) is 20th in the rankings.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

