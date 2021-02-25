Nebraska volleyball matches at Wisconsin postponed with Badgers on two-week pause

The Nebraska volleyball team’s matches against Wisconsin this weekend were postponed due to COVID-19 issues for the Badgers’ program.

Nebraska and Wisconsin were scheduled to play on Friday and Saturday in a matchup of No. 4 and No. 1.

The matches were initially postponed on Thursday morning due to Wisconsin needing to take COVID-19 contact tracing precautions, a Nebraska Athletics spokesperson confirmed. Wisconsin’s opponent last week, Michigan State, has postponed its matches this week due to COVID-19 issues within its program.

Then seven hours later, Wisconsin announced it will pause all team-related activities for at least 14 days due to a number of COVID-19 cases within the Badgers' program. Wisconsin will have at least four matches postponed.

"For the safety of our student-athletes, we are pausing all team activities," said Wisconsin coach Kelly Sheffield in a news release. "Our athletes are taking all necessary precautions to keep everyone in the program safe. We're really looking forward to resuming team activities when appropriate."