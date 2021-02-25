Nebraska volleyball matches at Wisconsin postponed as Badgers undergo COVID-19 contact tracing precautions

The Nebraska volleyball team’s matches against Wisconsin this weekend have been postponed due to COVID-19 issues for the Badgers’ most recent opponent, Michigan State.

Nebraska and Wisconsin were scheduled to play on Friday and Saturday in a matchup of No. 4 and No. 1.

The matches were postponed due to Wisconsin needing to take COVID-19 contact tracing precautions, a Nebraska Athletics spokesperson confirmed. Wisconsin’s opponent last week, Michigan State, has postponed its matches this week due to COVID-19 issues within its program.

"We are obviously disappointed that we won't get to compete at Wisconsin this weekend, but our players understand that the health and safety of everyone is most important," said Nebraska coach John Cook in a news release.

“We are disappointed for our players and fans that we won’t be able to play this weekend but the health and safety of all of the players is what’s most important,” said Wisconsin coach Kelly Sheffield in a news release.

Nebraska has a 7-1 record this season, which includes a big win against No. 5 Minnesota in its last match.