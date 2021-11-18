Nebraska volleyball match against Rutgers on Saturday canceled

The Nebraska volleyball team won’t be playing a match as scheduled on Saturday, and instead gets a forfeit win against Rutgers.

Rutgers canceled both matches this week due to non-COVID-related illness in its program.

The decision was based on guidance from Rutgers' medical staff and the low number of Rutgers players available to play.

The match will go down as a forfeit for Rutgers, and Nebraska will be credited with a win in the Big Ten standings. But Nebraska will not be credited for a win in the NCAA RPI rankings, which is one factor in determining seeding for the NCAA Tournament.

With three scheduled matches remaining, Nebraska has a 19-6 record. Rutgers had already canceled Friday’s match at Minnesota.

Nebraska will now hold its senior day following Friday's match against Penn State.

Nebraska also had its first match of the season against Tulsa canceled. That match was a no contest, and Nebraska was not credited with a win.

Last season, Nebraska has six matches canceled due to COVID-19 issues for its opponents.

Check back for updates to this story

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.