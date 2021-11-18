Nebraska volleyball match against Rutgers on Saturday canceled

The Nebraska volleyball team won’t be playing a match as scheduled on Saturday, and instead gets a forfeit win against Rutgers.
Rutgers canceled both matches this week due to non-COVID-related illness in its program.
• Texts from columnists
• The most breaking Husker news
• Cutting-edge commentary
• Husker history photo galleries
Get started
The decision was based on guidance from Rutgers' medical staff and the low number of Rutgers players available to play.
The match will go down as a forfeit for Rutgers, and Nebraska will be credited with a win in the Big Ten standings. But Nebraska will not be credited for a win in the NCAA RPI rankings, which is one factor in determining seeding for the NCAA Tournament.
With three scheduled matches remaining, Nebraska has a 19-6 record. Rutgers had already canceled Friday’s match at Minnesota.
Nebraska will now hold its senior day following Friday's match against Penn State.
Nebraska also had its first match of the season against Tulsa canceled. That match was a no contest, and Nebraska was not credited with a win.
Last season, Nebraska has six matches canceled due to COVID-19 issues for its opponents.
Check back for updates to this story
Photos: Nebraska blows by Maryland in Friday night volleyball action
Nebraska players celebrate a first set win over Maryland on Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska’s Lindsay Krause (22) rises for an attack against Maryland in the first set Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska’s Madi Kubik (10) and Kayla Caffey attempt a block as Maryland's Rainelle Jones looks on in the first set Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska’s Madi Kubik (10) puts a kill past Maryland's block in the first set Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska’s Lexi Rodriguez digs a shot in the second set against Maryland on Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska’s Lexi Rodriguez (8) celebrates a point in the second set against Maryland as teammate Nicklin Hames looks Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook reacts to a call against the Huskers in the second set against Maryland on Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska’s Whitney Lauenstein (right) get a high-five from teammate Lexi Sun against Maryland in the second set Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska’s Lauren Stivrins (26) goes up for a kill against Maryland's Paula Neciporuka (bottom) as Keonilei Akana (6) looks on in the first set Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska’s Kayla Caffey (3) pushes a shot over the net against Maryland in the second set as teammate Madi Kubik looks on Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska’s Lexi Rodriguez (8) celebrates a Husker point against Maryland in the second set as Nicklin Hames (bottom left) looks on Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska’s Lexi Rodriguez passes the ball against Maryland in the second set Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska’s Madi Kubik (10) celebrates her match-winning kill against Maryland in the third set Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska’s Whitney Lauenstein (13) talks with teammate Kayla Caffey during the third set against Maryland on Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska’s Lauren Stivrins goes for a kill against Maryland's Hannah Thompson in the first set Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska volleyball players, including Lauren Stivrins (26), Madi Kubik, Nicklin Hames (1) and Kayla Caffey (left) went over to apologize to Maryland players, like Rainelle Jones (right) after the game on Friday at the Devaney Sports Center. A few Nebraska spectators yelled at kneeling Maryland players to "stand up" during the national anthem.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or
bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!