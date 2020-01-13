Nebraska volleyball hires Hildebrand as associate head coach; Cook talks about his own future with program

While the plan can always change, Cook has previously told recruits that ask about his future that he plans to still be coaching when they begin their college careers.

Cook felt like giving Hildebrand the title of associate head coach would help Cook convince him to return to Nebraska, and that Hildebrand’s experience makes him worthy of the title.

“I think Tyler has certainly earned an opportunity to be more than just an assistant coach,” Cook said. “That was one of the things we proposed, and with that it is a new title and there are other benefits that go with that. He’s obviously leading the USA beach program right now and is doing a fantastic job with that. So that was one of the things that I could entice him with (for) leaving the USA program and coming back here.

“And there is going to be responsibility that comes with that for him, and more expectations. But he needs to feel that, and he needs to have that responsibility and pressure and expectation. I’m pretty fired up about that, and it makes me feel like I can really challenge him in maybe other ways.”

Although Hildebrand has been living in California directing the U.S. beach volleyball program for the past two years, he has served as a consultant for Cook in his spare time, following the program, watching video and offering his thoughts.