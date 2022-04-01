Nebraska volleyball headed back to play Creighton in Omaha this season

For the second year in a row, the Nebraska volleyball team will travel to Omaha to play Creighton.

While the Nebraska-Creighton match would normally rotate between Lincoln and Omaha, Nebraska chose to go back to Omaha in back-to-back seasons.

That’s because the NCAA Final Four is in Omaha in 2022, and Nebraska hopes to be there. Playing there a few months earlier will get Nebraska some experience playing in the big arena.

Last season, Nebraska beat Creighton in three sets in a match that had 11,279 spectators.

The match will be played in September this season.

While the full schedule hasn’t been announced, coach John Cook shared a few details with reporters on Friday morning.

Nebraska will also host Ole Miss (coached by former Husker Kayla Banwarth) and Long Beach State (coached by former Husker assistant coach Tyler Hildebrand).

Nebraska will also host Stanford as part of a multi-year schedule agreement, and travel to Kentucky.

Other notes from Cook:

* Setter Kennedi Orr had a knee injury that required a minor procedure and kept her out for two weeks, but she is back training with the team.

* All-America middle blocker Kayla Caffey is training with the team, but her status for playing this season hasn’t been finalized. A decision should come before the end of April. Both Caffey and Nebraska had to work with the NCAA on eligibility because she'd be in a college program for a seventh season.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.