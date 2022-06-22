Nebraska volleyball gets commitment from Bennington libero Olivia Mauch

It’s been about one week since college volleyball coaches were allowed by the NCAA to make offers to high school juniors, and Nebraska already has two known commits.
The latest is Olivia Mauch, a junior-to-be at Bennington. The libero is the No. 48 recruit in the 2024 recruiting class by
Prepvolleyball.com. She has a tryout with the United States junior national team next month.
Mauch attended Nebraska’s Dream Team camp last summer.
That follows a commitment last weekend from Skyler Pierce, a 6-foot-2 outside hitter from Lenexa, Kansas, who is the No. 1 ranked recruit in the nation according to Prep Dig.
Check back for updates to this story
Photos: Nebraska volleyball officially opens 2022 season with spring game in Grand Island
Nebraska players celebrate after a kill against Kansas during a spring exhibition match on April 23, 2022, at Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska's Madi Kubik attempts to block a hit by Kansas' Rachel Langs during a spring exhibition match on April 23, 2022, at Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
The Huskers line up for the national anthem before a spring exhibition match against Kansas on April 23, 2022, at Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska players watch a highlight reel on the video board before a spring exhibition match against Kansas on April 23, 2022, at Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska assistant coach Kelly Hunter leads a warmup drill before the Huskers played Kansas in a spring exhibition match on April 23, 2022, at the Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Kansas celebrates after scoring a point against Nebraska during a spring exhibition match on April 23, 2022, at the Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska's Nicklin Hames sets the ball during a spring exhibition match against Kansas on April 23, 2022, at the Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska assistant coaches Jaylen Reyes (left) and Kelly Hunter help out with drills before a spring exhibition match on April 23, 2022, at the Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska's Lexi Rodriguez passes the ball during a spring exhibition match against Kansas on April 23, 2022, at the Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Fans enter into the Heartland Events Center before Nebraska played Kansas in a spring exhibition match on April 23, 2022, in Grand Island.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska defensive specialist Keonilei Akana dives for a short serve by Kansas during a spring exhibition match on April 23, 2022, at Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
The Huskers celebrate during a spring exhibition match against Kansas on April 23, 2022, at Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska freshman outside hitter Hayden Kubik (center) celebrates with her teammates after recording the match-winning kill during a spring exhibition match against Kansas on April 23, 2022, at Heartland Events Center in Grand Island. The Huskers won 3-1.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska's Madi Kubik (right) celebrates after recording a kill against Kansas during a spring exhibition match on April 23, 2022, at Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska's Madi Kubik hits the ball over the net during a spring exhibition match against Kansas on April 23, 2022, at Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska assistant coach Jaylen Reyes shouts instructions to players during a spring exhibition match against Kansas on April 23, 2022, at Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska's Madi Kubik hits the ball over Kansas' Gracie Van Driel during a spring exhibition match on April 23, 2022, at Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska's Whitney Lauenstein hits the ball against Kansas' Karli Schmidt (left) during a spring exhibition match on April 23, 2022, at Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Callie Schwarzenbach hits the ball against Kansas during a spring exhibition match against Kansas in Grand Island. Schwarzenbach will play for Long Beach State next season, but she helped the Huskers with depth in this April 23, 2022, scrimmage.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Nebraska's Kenzie Knuckles hits the ball against Kansas' Lauren Dooley (second left) and Anezka Szabo during a spring exhibition match on April 23, 2022, at Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Fans watch the first set of an April 23, 2022, spring exhibition match between Nebraska and Kansas at Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or
bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.
• Texts from columnists
• The most breaking Husker news
• Cutting-edge commentary
• Husker history photo galleries
Get started
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!