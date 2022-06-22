 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nebraska volleyball gets commitment from Bennington libero Olivia Mauch

It’s been about one week since college volleyball coaches were allowed by the NCAA to make offers to high school juniors, and Nebraska already has two known commits.

The latest is Olivia Mauch, a junior-to-be at Bennington. The libero is the No. 48 recruit in the 2024 recruiting class by Prepvolleyball.com. She has a tryout with the United States junior national team next month.

Mauch attended Nebraska’s Dream Team camp last summer.

That follows a commitment last weekend from Skyler Pierce, a 6-foot-2 outside hitter from Lenexa, Kansas, who is the No. 1 ranked recruit in the nation according to Prep Dig.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

Husker volleyball/women's basketball reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

