Nebraska volleyball gets commitment from Bennington libero Olivia Mauch

It’s been about one week since college volleyball coaches were allowed by the NCAA to make offers to high school juniors, and Nebraska already has two known commits.

The latest is Olivia Mauch, a junior-to-be at Bennington. The libero is the No. 48 recruit in the 2024 recruiting class by Prepvolleyball.com. She has a tryout with the United States junior national team next month.

Mauch attended Nebraska’s Dream Team camp last summer.

That follows a commitment last weekend from Skyler Pierce, a 6-foot-2 outside hitter from Lenexa, Kansas, who is the No. 1 ranked recruit in the nation according to Prep Dig.

Check back for updates to this story

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.