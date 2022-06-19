 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nebraska volleyball gets commit from No. 1 national recruit Skyler Pierce

Skyler Pierce serves the ball during Nebraska's Dream Team volleyball game at the Devaney Sports Center last summer.

 Journal Star file photo

Another year of high school recruiting for the Nebraska volleyball program has started off with a bang with the commitment from the No. 1-ranked recruit in the nation from one website.

Skyler Pierce, a 6-foot-2 outside hitter from Lenexa, Kansas, announced her commitment to the Huskers via social media on Sunday afternoon.

She attends Olathe Northwest, where she’ll be a junior this fall and also plays basketball.

She’s ranked No. 1 in the nation by the website Prep Dig. In the Prepvolleyball.com rankings, Pierce is ranked ninth.

She committed just days after college coaches were allowed to make offers to the 2024 class.

Her club program, Dynasty, has several top-30 recruits in the 2024 class.

Later this summer, Pierce has been selected to a tryout camp with the United States junior national team that will select the team to represent the U.S. at the under-19 Pan Am Cup in July.

Pierce attended Nebraska’s Dream Team camp in 2021, where she got to meet several of Nebraska’s players and commits from the 2022 and 2023 recruiting classes.

Nebraska already has a strong recruiting class for the group of high school seniors. Husker commit Harper Murray is ranked No. 1 by Prepvolleyball.com, and three of the top four players in the 2023 recruit rankings are committed to Nebraska.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

