Nebraska volleyball finishes regular season with win against No. 6 Purdue
Nebraska volleyball finishes regular season with win against No. 6 Purdue

The Nebraska volleyball team will go into the NCAA Tournament with one of its best wins of the season after beating No. 6 Purdue in four sets on Saturday in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Nebraska’s defense was great again in the 25-21, 25-10, 22-25, 25-15 win. No. 11 NU held Purdue to a season-worst .053 hitting percentage.

Purdue is the highest-ranked opponent Nebraska has beaten this season. It's Nebraska’s second top-10 win of the season.

Purdue entered the match as one of the hottest teams in the country with a nine-match winning streak that includes two wins against No. 5 Wisconsin.

Nebraska and Purdue entered the match tied for second place in the Big Ten. So Nebraska finishes in second place in the Big Ten with a 16-4 record. Nebraska lost to Wisconsin twice, and Minnesota and Ohio State once each.

Lexi Rodriguez had a season-high 28 digs to lead Nebraska’s defense. Nicklin Hames added 18 digs. Lauren Stivrins had five blocks.

Madi Kubik led the Huskers with 16 kills. Nebraska’s middle blocker was a major strength with 23 combined kills. Kayla Caffey had 13 kills on 20 attempts without an error for a .650 hitting percentage. Stivrins had 10 kills.

In the first set, Nebraska got a lot of help from the offense of Kubik and Caffey. Kubik had five kills on her first six attempts to get out to a 19-16 lead. Caffey had three kills on four attempts in the first set.

In the second set, Nebraska took control with a 9-1 run for a 10-3 and Purdue never mounted a comeback. And the Huskers dominated the end of the set, with Keonilei Akana serving an 8-0 run to end the set. She served two aces in the run.

Nebraska’s serving didn’t stress Purdue as much in the third set. Purdue led 21-16 before Nebraska made a late rally. Nebraska got its deficit to 22-20, but then had a costly serving error.

Nebraska dominated in the fourth set, topping Purdue in kills 16-8 for the set to finish the 3-1 win.

Briefly

The NCAA Tournament selection show is Sunday at 7:30 p.m. on ESPNU.

Download PDF Box: No. 11 Nebraska 3, No. 6 Purdue 1
