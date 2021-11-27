Nebraska volleyball finishes regular season with win against No. 6 Purdue

The Nebraska volleyball team will go into the NCAA Tournament with one of its best wins of the season after beating No. 6 Purdue in four sets on Saturday in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Nebraska’s defense was great again in the 25-21, 25-10, 22-25, 25-15 win. No. 11 NU held Purdue to a season-worst .053 hitting percentage.

Purdue is the highest-ranked opponent Nebraska has beaten this season. It's Nebraska’s second top-10 win of the season.

Purdue entered the match as one of the hottest teams in the country with a nine-match winning streak that includes two wins against No. 5 Wisconsin.

Nebraska and Purdue entered the match tied for second place in the Big Ten. So Nebraska finishes in second place in the Big Ten with a 16-4 record. Nebraska lost to Wisconsin twice, and Minnesota and Ohio State once each.

Lexi Rodriguez had a season-high 28 digs to lead Nebraska’s defense. Nicklin Hames added 18 digs. Lauren Stivrins had five blocks.

Madi Kubik led the Huskers with 16 kills. Nebraska’s middle blocker was a major strength with 23 combined kills. Kayla Caffey had 13 kills on 20 attempts without an error for a .650 hitting percentage. Stivrins had 10 kills.